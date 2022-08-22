Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nippertown.com
LIVE: OAR / Dispatch / G Love @ SPAC, Saratoga Springs, 08/21/2022
O.A.R. and Dispatch came through Saratoga Performing Arts Center this past Sunday night, and with the feeling of summer beginning to come to a close, there couldn’t have been a more appropriate concert to respark the summertime vibes and that desire to go kick back on a beach somewhere.
Why Was There Just A Massive Fireworks Show Over Downtown Troy?
Around 8:45 on Thursday night, I was out by River Street in Downtown Troy when a huge BOOM echoed through the streets. Everybody froze in place, in a communal "what was THAT?" Then two more massive booms popped out in quick succession. It's too loud for gunshots... is that fireworks?...
4 Screens, 12 Nostalgic Acres! Classic Drive-In in Upstate is For Sale!
While many homeowners dream of the day they can build that awesome in-home movie theatre, man-cave, or she-shed, consider this: How about owning your own classic, drive-in movie theatre in Upstate, New York?. Now you can own this historic piece of Upstate NY that sits on 12 glorious acres and...
nippertown.com
Pearl Side Community Arts Festival Coming to The Rep
Capital Repertory Theatre (theREP) joins forces with artistic and community partners for the Pearl Side Community Arts Festival, a five-day celebration of Capital Region arts and community service, taking place September 8-12. Storytelling, mural painting, art exhibits, plays, music and dance activities will take place inside and outside the theatre at 251 North Pearl Street. All events are free and open to the public, no reservations necessary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nippertown.com
Troy Dance Factory’s Full Out Fest takes its place as a summer event staple
It’s always exciting to see a locally organized event make a strong return. It’s entirely more satisfying to see something like Troy Dance Factory’s Full Out Fest take its place as a summer event staple. The August 14th, sold-out, outdoor festival at Troy’s Riverfront Park showcasing the dancers of TDF brought in hundreds of community members and fans who were excited to relive the energy of last year—or, for the newbies, hop on a chance to experience the dense hotspot of art and community.
Legendary ‘Tonight Show’ Personality Picks Saratoga for Last Show
For 30 years Doc Severinsen was the band leader and the guy who wore the flashy outfits on Johnny Carson's 'Tonight Show'. Today, Doc is 95 years old and still plays a mean trumpet. In fact, he's on tour. PBS recently featured Doc in a 2021 documentary called American Masters: Never Too Late. And apparently for Doc, it's not.
Pittsfield Hot Dog Ranch Owner’s Horse Wins Big In Saratoga, NY
Craig Benoit, the owner of Pittsfield's popular "Hot Dog Ranch", is smiling a little wider these days. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Benoit's horse, who he co-owns, "Clear The Deck", won at Saratoga Race Course in New York state. Thoroughbred racing has no finer setting than Saratoga Race Course, which was...
Country legend Randy Travis coming to Glens Falls
Country music legend Randy Travis is set to make an appearance at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. He is scheduled to take the stage on September 11 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as part of the "Kevin Richards' Country Concerts Close Up!" series.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNYT
Kelly’s Angels gives Catskill teen night of her life
Kelly’s Angels provided a memory-making experience for a Catskill teen. Nahviya is locked in a terrible battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s requiring extensive and difficult surgeries on her esophagus and other areas. When she was well enough, she wanted to see Harry Styles – the love of...
Destination New York: Skene Manor
Midway up a mountain in Whitehall is Skene Manor. It looks over the village that used to be called Skenesborough.
nippertown.com
Lineup Announced for 2022 GottaGetGon Festival
BALLSTON SPA – Coming to Ballston Spa from September 2nd through September 4th is the 2022 GottaGetGon Folk Festival. Boasting a lineup of familiar favorites and new faces that will grace the concert and workshop stages, the family-friendly festival is sure to make for a great time had by all this Labor Day weekend at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Yaddo Offers Rare Chance Guided Tour of Historic Buildings And Grounds
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yaddo is welcoming the public for a guided tour of iconic buildings and grounds on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets for the tour are $75. Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists, and dependent upon donations. Proceeds bolster Yaddo’s mission to further the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New hot dog joint opens on Amsterdam’s south side
Guge's Dogs officially opened at 43 Bridge Street in Amsterdam on August 20. The owner, Joseph Gugliemelli, originally started the business after having lunch with a friend who thought it was something he'd be interested in.
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York
What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
newyorkalmanack.com
Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History
On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
Go Inside Water Slide World Before One of First Parks in Country is Torn Down
Out with the old and in with the new. Water Slide World, one of the first water slide parks in the country, will be transformed from a summer tourist destination in Lake George, New York to a year-round living destination. See inside the abandoned water park that will soon be no more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
New outdoor fitness park opens in Schenectady
A new outdoor fitness park opened Thursday in Schenectady's Orchard Park. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide the community with increased access to outdoor exercise programs. The park was made possible by Schenectady, MVP Health Care, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC).
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
Comments / 0