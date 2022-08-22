ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

nippertown.com

Pearl Side Community Arts Festival Coming to The Rep

Capital Repertory Theatre (theREP) joins forces with artistic and community partners for the Pearl Side Community Arts Festival, a five-day celebration of Capital Region arts and community service, taking place September 8-12. Storytelling, mural painting, art exhibits, plays, music and dance activities will take place inside and outside the theatre at 251 North Pearl Street. All events are free and open to the public, no reservations necessary.
ALBANY, NY
Entertainment
nippertown.com

Troy Dance Factory’s Full Out Fest takes its place as a summer event staple

It’s always exciting to see a locally organized event make a strong return. It’s entirely more satisfying to see something like Troy Dance Factory’s Full Out Fest take its place as a summer event staple. The August 14th, sold-out, outdoor festival at Troy’s Riverfront Park showcasing the dancers of TDF brought in hundreds of community members and fans who were excited to relive the energy of last year—or, for the newbies, hop on a chance to experience the dense hotspot of art and community.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Kelly’s Angels gives Catskill teen night of her life

Kelly’s Angels provided a memory-making experience for a Catskill teen. Nahviya is locked in a terrible battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s requiring extensive and difficult surgeries on her esophagus and other areas. When she was well enough, she wanted to see Harry Styles – the love of...
CATSKILL, NY
nippertown.com

Lineup Announced for 2022 GottaGetGon Festival

BALLSTON SPA – Coming to Ballston Spa from September 2nd through September 4th is the 2022 GottaGetGon Folk Festival. Boasting a lineup of familiar favorites and new faces that will grace the concert and workshop stages, the family-friendly festival is sure to make for a great time had by all this Labor Day weekend at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Yaddo Offers Rare Chance Guided Tour of Historic Buildings And Grounds

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yaddo is welcoming the public for a guided tour of iconic buildings and grounds on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets for the tour are $75. Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists, and dependent upon donations. Proceeds bolster Yaddo’s mission to further the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
EAST DURHAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

The Catskills town that has it all

A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New outdoor fitness park opens in Schenectady

A new outdoor fitness park opened Thursday in Schenectady's Orchard Park. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide the community with increased access to outdoor exercise programs. The park was made possible by Schenectady, MVP Health Care, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC).
SCHENECTADY, NY

