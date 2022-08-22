Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the Numbers
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Free School Meals to Continue, at Least for the First Few Weeks of the Academic Year
Connecticut students will receive free breakfast and lunch meals at public schools for at least the first few weeks of the academic school year or until a $30 million appropriation of federal funding runs out, state education officials said Thursday. The limited program will replace a federal initiative by the...
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Hartford schools making sure students stay in class
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. We are taking a closer look at the issue of chronic absenteeism. It has been a problem for Hartford public schools, especially during the pandemic. As the new school year approaches the district is working on many initiatives to try...
New Britain Herald
Return to class for Berlin Public Schools bittersweet as students, staff still mourning loss of student Chase Anderson
BERLIN – It was a busy first day for students and staff of Berlin Public Schools Thursday. The return was bittersweet for many who are mourning the loss of soon-to-be Berlin High School sophomore Chase Anderson. Anderson was tragically killed overnight last Saturday when his bicycle collided with a...
Register Citizen
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Students Return to School in East Hartford, Glastonbury
Students are back to school in East Hartford and Glastonbury. Wednesday is the first day and students and parents said this is the most normal they have felt in the last three school years. Riley Carter, a first-grade student in East Hartford, was excited to show off her new lunchbox...
2 Conn. counties designated as natural disaster areas due to drought
The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designated New London and Windham counties as primary natural disaster areas due to current drought conditions.
Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.” Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
Tornado Warning expires, Severe Thunderstorm warnings remain in effect
(WTNH) – A Tornado Warning for Tolland and Hartford counties has expired, but sever thunderstorms continue to move through the state. The storms are expected to last until 7 p.m. on Friday. Here are reports of damage from the storms: BURLINGTON – Route 4 is closed at Smith Lane due to wires down WINDSOR LOCKS […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Scooter Driver Injured in Crash in Vernon
The driver of a scooter was flown to the hospital after a scooter crash on a trail in Vernon. Police said the crash happened on the rail trail off Tallwood Drive and the driver suffered a head injury. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Flooding impacts part of the state during severe storms
(WTNH) – Parts of the state are seeing flooded roads as severe storms move through. Flooding was reported in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms popped up. According to News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor, flooding occurs when you have a drought and downpours. The water has trouble seeing into the ground, so it runs […]
NBC Connecticut
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Parts of Connecticut
Strong thunderstorms continue to move through Connecticut Friday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Hartford and Tolland counties, but has since expired. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties until...
Journal Inquirer
Thrown engine from South Windsor car accident
Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree. Welcome to the discussion. Available July 15, 2022 - The annual Journal Inquirer Discovery edition features an in-depth summary of all 18 towns' services, schools, contacts, clubs, and important locations - plus articles and art!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-84 in Hartford reopens after multiple crashes
Multiple crashes on I-84 East and West in Hartford caused significant delays Tuesday night.
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Eyewitness News
SCENE VIDEO: Suspect’s arrest closes part of Route 4 in Farmington
Child tax rebate check will come in the mail, said Gov. Lamont. U.S. education secretary on student loan forgiveness plan. New training program in Waterbury could help combat teacher shortage.
Eyewitness News
Back to school bash held in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain School District is getting its students ready for school. Thousands of students and parents gathered at walnut hill park Thursday as they prepare to head back to school. A huge effort and partnership between the schools and the community, this is their...
Bristol Press
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
Eyewitness News
2 Plymouth school staff members arrested for failing to report abuse
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A principal and a staff member of a school in Plymouth face charges for failing to report suspected abuse. Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were charged with “failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.”
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
Comments / 1