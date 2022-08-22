ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Register Citizen

Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded

HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
NBC Connecticut

Students Return to School in East Hartford, Glastonbury

Students are back to school in East Hartford and Glastonbury. Wednesday is the first day and students and parents said this is the most normal they have felt in the last three school years. Riley Carter, a first-grade student in East Hartford, was excited to show off her new lunchbox...
WTNH

Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.” Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
NBC Connecticut

Scooter Driver Injured in Crash in Vernon

The driver of a scooter was flown to the hospital after a scooter crash on a trail in Vernon. Police said the crash happened on the rail trail off Tallwood Drive and the driver suffered a head injury. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
WTNH

Flooding impacts part of the state during severe storms

(WTNH) – Parts of the state are seeing flooded roads as severe storms move through. Flooding was reported in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms popped up. According to News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor, flooding occurs when you have a drought and downpours. The water has trouble seeing into the ground, so it runs […]
NBC Connecticut

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Parts of Connecticut

Strong thunderstorms continue to move through Connecticut Friday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Hartford and Tolland counties, but has since expired. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties until...
Journal Inquirer

Thrown engine from South Windsor car accident

Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree. Welcome to the discussion. Available July 15, 2022 - The annual Journal Inquirer Discovery edition features an in-depth summary of all 18 towns' services, schools, contacts, clubs, and important locations - plus articles and art!
Eyewitness News

Back to school bash held in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain School District is getting its students ready for school. Thousands of students and parents gathered at walnut hill park Thursday as they prepare to head back to school. A huge effort and partnership between the schools and the community, this is their...
Eyewitness News

2 Plymouth school staff members arrested for failing to report abuse

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A principal and a staff member of a school in Plymouth face charges for failing to report suspected abuse. Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were charged with “failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.”
WTNH

Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
WTNH

Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
