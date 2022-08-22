Joy and Wellness Cancer Program brings healing for bone marrow transplant patients at Intermountain LDS Hospital

Read full article on original website
Cancer patients becoming terminally ill and ‘dying because of long NHS waits’
CANCER patients are becoming terminally ill and dying because of long NHS waits, doctors warn. The number of people waiting longer than three months for treatment, tests or appointments has doubled in a year to 10,189 – with 327,395 now suspected of having the disease. One patient, 56-year-old Caroline...
Woman Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer Is Now Cancer Free
A woman diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer became cancer free in a miraculous turn of events. The stage 4 cancer spread to her ovaries and liver, and doctors gave her three months to live in January 2020. Now, she’s in remission and feels grateful for a second chance at life.
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
Teacher Dad, 43, Was Exhibiting ‘Strange Behavior,’ Getting Lost At School So His Boss Sent Him To The Doctor: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Matt Schlag, 43, discovered he had an anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumor after his boss asked him to get his ‘strange’ behaviors checked out by a professional. These behaviors included poor timekeeping, getting confused mid-conversation and even getting lost around the school where he worked. Anaplastic astrocytomas are rare...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
What is a rainbow baby and why are they special?
A rainbow baby is a healthy baby born to a parent or family who has previously lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. The term refers to a baby’s ability to help the parent or family heal after experiencing trauma. In recent years, some people have started...
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
Concerned Mom, 39, Was Told By Doctors Her Daughter, 6, Was Suffering From ‘Bad Ear Infections:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Christine Tylee and her husband found out their then-6-year-old daughter, Sophie, had leukemia after months of odd and worsening symptoms. Doctors originally thought she simply had ear infections that needed treatment, but they eventually came to the correct diagnosis. Thankfully, Sophie is doing well today and “making up for lost...
The 2 clues your ‘harmless’ cough could be a sign of deadly cancer
A COUGH is not necessarily anything to worry about. But there are two signs related to deadly cancer that men you should go to your GP for a check-up. Coughing is a symptom of lung cancer, the second deadliest form of the disease. Around 47,000 people are diagnosed with the...
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
Mom Relives Horror As Baby Has Surgery at Same Hospital 23 Years After Her
Megan Ramsey said a team of 15 doctors gathered to treat baby Aurelia's rare heart condition.
Dad Of Two And Groom, 35, Thought His Crippling Stomach Pain Was From ‘Pre-Wedding Stress:’ Two Weeks After His Wedding Learned He Had Cancer
Recruitment consultant Florian Tushi, 35, was suffering from severe stomach pains and weight loss leading up to his wedding and chalked it up to stress. The dad-of-two was marrying his partner of ten years, Sarah, who is also the mother of his children. Two weeks after saying ‘I Do,’ Florian found out he had stage 4 stomach cancer.
NHS dentist crisis sparks fears deadly mouth cancers are going undiagnosed
Mouth cancers could be going undiagnosed as a result of dentists refusing to offer consultations, medical leaders have warned. Routine dental appointments always involve checks for signs of the disease, which include inflamed or white patches in the mouth, and small lumps or blisters. These examinations are vital, as the symptoms are often painless or not considered serious by patients.
I’m a first aid expert – here’s 9 red flag signs your child needs urgent medical help
AS your little one learns to walk and your children find their feet and start running around - injuries can be common. Whether they're on a football pitch or playing in the park, you can't always protect them from harm. If they have fallen over or hurt themselves, it can...
Father dies after stage four brain tumour was misdiagnosed as sleep apnoea
A widow has called for greater awareness of the symptoms of a brain tumour after her husband died following a misdiagnosis of sleep apnoea.Father of one James Lamerton, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex died aged 40 in November 2021. He is survived by his wife Myriam, 32, and their two-year-old daughter, Layla.The teacher and musician was diagnosed with sleep apnoea by doctors after complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night and feeling tired.Myriam said she initially suspected his frequent trips to the bathroom could have been a sign of prostate cancer, which James’ father had suffered from....
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
Woman from Bedford with incurable cancer campaigns for scans
A mother-of-four with incurable cancer is campaigning for people who have had breast cancer to get regular scans in case the cancer comes back elsewhere. Sharon Baker, 61, from Bedford, has secondary breast cancer, meaning it has spread to other parts of her body. She was only offered a yearly...
