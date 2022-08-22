ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

foxla.com

Vigil held for teens found shot to death in Colton

COLTON, Calif. - The family and friends of two teens who were found shot to death in Colton gathered to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night. Earlier Thursday around 12:20 a.m., officers with the Colton Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Pine Street near Veterans Park. Responding officers found the two victims inside a crashed vehicle.
COLTON, CA
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Two arrested for connection to homicide in Corona where man was found dead in church parking lot

Police arrested two suspects involved in a homicide that occurred in Corona last week, after a man's body was found in a church parking lot. The initial incident occurred on Aug. 17, when police were dispatched to the scene of the Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after reports of a body being found in the church's parking lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s which showed signs of trauma. After a week's worth of investigation, Corona Police Department officers located a vehicle they believed to belong to one of the suspects in the 1500...
CORONA, CA
etxview.com

4-year-old and 2 adults taken to hospital after drunk driver accident

On Monday, August 22, 2022, close to midnight, deputies from the Victorville Police Department were called to the Bear Valley Road/I-15 overpass for a three-vehicle collision. When deputies got there, they found the suspect who caused the crash, identified as Jeremy Flores, in a white 2019 Chevy Camaro with a strong odor of alcohol.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified

Desert Hot Springs Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a man dead Wednesday evening. The Riverside County Coronors Office identified the man killed as Paul Nava, 58, of Desert Hot Springs. KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store. Police confirmed the collision The post Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver

On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
SANTA ANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large

Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
LANDERS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana

A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring

CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
CHINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

