foxla.com
Vigil held for teens found shot to death in Colton
COLTON, Calif. - The family and friends of two teens who were found shot to death in Colton gathered to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night. Earlier Thursday around 12:20 a.m., officers with the Colton Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Pine Street near Veterans Park. Responding officers found the two victims inside a crashed vehicle.
foxla.com
Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Two arrested for connection to homicide in Corona where man was found dead in church parking lot
Police arrested two suspects involved in a homicide that occurred in Corona last week, after a man's body was found in a church parking lot. The initial incident occurred on Aug. 17, when police were dispatched to the scene of the Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after reports of a body being found in the church's parking lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s which showed signs of trauma. After a week's worth of investigation, Corona Police Department officers located a vehicle they believed to belong to one of the suspects in the 1500...
etxview.com
4-year-old and 2 adults taken to hospital after drunk driver accident
On Monday, August 22, 2022, close to midnight, deputies from the Victorville Police Department were called to the Bear Valley Road/I-15 overpass for a three-vehicle collision. When deputies got there, they found the suspect who caused the crash, identified as Jeremy Flores, in a white 2019 Chevy Camaro with a strong odor of alcohol.
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
2 arrested after man’s body found in Corona church parking lot
Just over a week after a body was found in a church parking lot in Corona, police announced Thursday that they have arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder and other charges. The body of a man in his late 30s was found at about 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Sherman […]
Fontana Herald News
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified
Desert Hot Springs Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a man dead Wednesday evening. The Riverside County Coronors Office identified the man killed as Paul Nava, 58, of Desert Hot Springs. KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store. Police confirmed the collision The post Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver
On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
Authorities: Man found in possession of Molotov cocktails in Fallbrook
A man wanted in a Riverside County case was taken into custody following the discovery of Molotov cocktails and hand-held bombs in Fallbrook, authorities said Wednesday.
z1077fm.com
Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large
Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
‘Just normal Fontana stuff’: Police search for gunman who shot innocent bystander
Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old man who is believed to have fired his gun in Fontana and hit an innocent bystander. The suspect has been identified as Javier Torres who was among two groups who got into a fight at Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar on Sierra Lakes Parkway on Aug. 13. The fight […]
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
foxla.com
3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring
CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
Loma Linda pastor convicted of molesting child; authorities warn of other victims
A Loma Linda man accused of molesting a child was found guilty and sentenced to four months in prison following a trial in San Bernardino County. Now authorities warn there could be other victims who were sexually abused by the former pastor. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Harold Dien in 2018 after receiving a […]
Fontana Herald News
Officers make 11 arrests and issue 57 citations during DUI checkpoint in Rialto
Officers arrested 11 people and also issued 57 citations during a DUI checkpoint in Rialto on Aug. 19, according to the Rialto Police Department. The checkpoint was held in the 300 block of S. Riverside Avenue, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 24. A total of 24 drivers...
L.A. Weekly
Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
