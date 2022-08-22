ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

capecod.com

New details: Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with vehicle in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: A motorcyclist was seriously in a collision with a truck in Falmouth. It happened about noon on Sandwich Road at Pinecrest Beach Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Sandwich Road.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain

Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 5:21 AM on Wednesday, they were notified of a person with their leg stuck between the wheel and frame of a vehicle at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth. Ambulance 55 from Headquarters and Engine 45 from Station 3 were dispatched. Upon arrival,...
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Falmouth crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman, Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Rte 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, according to Falmouth Police. Officials say that the crash involves an SUV and a moped style scooter.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A man was flown to a Boston trauma center after reportedly falling off a ladder about 15 feet. Rescuers were called to the Cape Heritage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 37 Route 6A about 1:30 PM. The MedFlight landed at Sandwich High School to fly the victim to Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

Rescuers make dramatic rescue off Martha’s Vineyard coast

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders saved a man who fell overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two, maybe three hundred feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth Police Department respond to social media comments over Saturday’s standoff

“As most of you are already aware by now, last Saturday our department was involved in a standoff for several hours with a young man on Dartmouth Street. As we do each time a major incident is shared on both social media and with the various media outlets, we review comments posted by the masses, in an effort to see if we can obtain any information that could prove useful to us moving forward.
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA

