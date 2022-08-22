Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to smoke conditions at marijuana grow operation, seafood plant
“A fire alarm activation was received just before 10:00am yesterday morning. Firefighters were conducting fire inspections down at the Middle School at the time of the alarm. Engine 1 was first on the scene, staffed by an off-duty firefighter. Car 1, Car 2, Engine 2, Engine 3, Tower Ladder 1, and Ambulance 3 rounded out the response.
capecod.com
New details: Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with vehicle in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: A motorcyclist was seriously in a collision with a truck in Falmouth. It happened about noon on Sandwich Road at Pinecrest Beach Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Sandwich Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain
Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
New Bedford residents encouraged to restrict water use
City officials said that the reservoir is at a manageable level for now, but forecasts for continued drought warranted the expansion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police Harbor Unit Officers rescue two men after boat sinks off Graves Light
“On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 about 6:35 pm, Officers assigned to the Boston Police Harbor Unit responded to a call for a boat taking on water and sinking off the coast of Graves Light in Boston Harbor. At the time of the call, the officers were on patrol in the...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 5:21 AM on Wednesday, they were notified of a person with their leg stuck between the wheel and frame of a vehicle at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth. Ambulance 55 from Headquarters and Engine 45 from Station 3 were dispatched. Upon arrival,...
Officials revealed cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that left one worker injured
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials revealed the cause of Friday’s explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed dozens of cars, boats, and even buildings. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the destructive fire...
In midst of drought, Kingston residents say road has leaked water for weeks
KINGSTON, Mass. — There is the constant sound of running water down a long stretch of Ocean Hill Dr. in Kingston. Neighbors say a busted pipe has been flowing into the street for weeks. “No one has done anything about it,” said resident Janet Carmichael said. While towns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
Woman killed in Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman, Wednesday. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway (Rte 28A) and Chapoquoit Road, according to Falmouth Police. Officials say that the crash involves an SUV and a moped style scooter.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
capecod.com
Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A man was flown to a Boston trauma center after reportedly falling off a ladder about 15 feet. Rescuers were called to the Cape Heritage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 37 Route 6A about 1:30 PM. The MedFlight landed at Sandwich High School to fly the victim to Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 29, 2022 – September 2, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 29, 2022 – September 2, 2022, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main Relay on Phillips Rd. from Holly Tree Lane to...
whdh.com
Rescuers make dramatic rescue off Martha’s Vineyard coast
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders saved a man who fell overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two, maybe three hundred feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Officer responds to reports of a pit-bull loose in the streets
“When a call came in to the north-end patrol division regarding a loose pit-bull in the area of Edison St. shortly after midnight last night, Ofc. Marc Felix saw it as a great opportunity to make a new friend. We were happy to host our fun, four-legged guest and treat...
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
fallriverreporter.com
Dartmouth Police Department issues more details in standoff that led to arrest after comments from public
After some criticism from the public on how it may have been handled the situation, the Dartmouth Police Department has released more details concerning a standoff that took place last weekend. Dartmouth officers went to the residence on Dartmouth Street to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford, who had three outstanding...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department respond to social media comments over Saturday’s standoff
“As most of you are already aware by now, last Saturday our department was involved in a standoff for several hours with a young man on Dartmouth Street. As we do each time a major incident is shared on both social media and with the various media outlets, we review comments posted by the masses, in an effort to see if we can obtain any information that could prove useful to us moving forward.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
Comments / 0