BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District can now ask the public for private donations to help offset costs for the new high school. As part of a partnership with the Burlington Students Foundation, the district is now allowed to ask the public for tax-deductible private donations. The district has already reduced the cost of the project by $45 million and has found $35 million in other funding sources. But Superintendent Tom Flanigan says they are committed to further reducing the price for taxpayers.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO