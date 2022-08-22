Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont colleges continue to deal with COVID-19 as students return to class
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Despite COVID's continued presence, the coming school year is looking a lot more like life before the pandemic. Many area schools, including the University of Vermont, are dropping mask and testing requirements. Instead, they're continuing to require vaccinations against COVID-19, with some schools going so far...
WCAX
Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
willistonobserver.com
CVU’s new activities director hits the ground running
Ricky McCollum is bringing years of experience from every level of student athletics to his new role at Champlain Valley Union High School. McCollum was chosen to oversee CVU’s co-curriculars by a hiring team that consisted of students, teachers, staff, coaches and community members. His commitment to ensuring that students always feel a sense of belonging and allowing them to develop life-long healthy habits is what makes McCollum the right fit for the job, according to CVU principal Adam Bunting.
wamc.org
Students returning to SUNY Plattsburgh
SUNY Plattsburgh is beginning to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester. Students arrive at the northern New York campus in phases over the next week. International students began arriving over the weekend. New students will move into residence halls on Thursday and Friday while returning students move in Saturday and Sunday.
Addison Independent
Vergennes Area Rescue is in need
VERGENNES — The volunteer president of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Josh Deppman, is holding a series of meetings with the leaders of the communities VARS serves to deliver a critical message. That message: Change at VARS will be necessary, sooner rather than later, if the agency is to...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
WCAX
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The third time’s a charm for a Rutland event paying tribute to essential personnel during the pandemic. The Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Festival will take over downtown Rutland this weekend. The parade was supposed to happen last October, and again last summer but was postponed by the pandemic. Instead, organizers decided to put the parade and the Whoopie Pie Festival together for one brand new, sweet event.
mynbc5.com
Vermont schools work to hire more staff ahead of first day of school
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In just a week, classes will once again be in session for a new school year. For the Burlington School District, before students walk the halls, some teachers are walking the streets of Burlington. The district is holding its second staff scavenger hunt for new employees....
Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont
A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday.
WCAX
City officials face criticism during Crete Center info tours
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - During a Tuesday evening public tour of Plattsburgh’s Crete Center, city officials got an earful of comments from area residents opposed to tearing down the aging recreational facility. The building shut down after an electrical fire in May. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in a memo...
WCAX
Burlington School District taking donations for new high school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District can now ask the public for private donations to help offset costs for the new high school. As part of a partnership with the Burlington Students Foundation, the district is now allowed to ask the public for tax-deductible private donations. The district has already reduced the cost of the project by $45 million and has found $35 million in other funding sources. But Superintendent Tom Flanigan says they are committed to further reducing the price for taxpayers.
WCAX
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
colchestersun.com
This $275,000 home in Colchester includes an accessory apartment
This 3 bedroom home in Colchester includes a accessory apartment and hardwood floors. The home also sits on a large 1.34 acre lot which gives the owner privacy. HIGHLIGHTS: large lot of land, accessory apartment, hardwood floors. Listed by Brian Armstrong and Cole Elwood of KW Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff
WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Casella employee receives recognition from NWRA
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Senior Vice President and General Counsel Shelley Sayward has been named National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards. Casella, headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company.
Tony Redington, a ‘one man workhorse’ and Burlington community leader, dies
“He was just this person who would do the work and step up when things needed to be done,” Steve Goodkind said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tony Redington, a ‘one man workhorse’ and Burlington community leader, dies.
mynbc5.com
Winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Orange County
BRADFORD, Vt. — A winning ticket for the Tri-State Megabucks game worth 1.7 million was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford on Saturday. The winning numbers were 01-08-26-31-38 MB (02). A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticketholder will have to claim their...
WCAX
Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms
WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
