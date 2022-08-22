ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Jeffery Mac

No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces

New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
NY1

Siena poll: Dissatisfaction among New Yorkers grows

New Yorkers are increasingly dissatisfied with a variety of facets in their lives, from their financial well-being, their home, family life and work, a Siena College survey released on Wednesday found. Only 27% of New York residents are more satisfied with their lives than they were a year ago, the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits

There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York

New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelo Santabarbara
101.5 WPDH

NY Says it Plans to Ban Sale of Gas Powered Cars

It looks like gas stations in the Hudson Valley will one day be a thing of the past just like regular light bulbs, plastic shopping bags and styrofoam cups. New York has announced that it also expects to institute a ban on sales of gas-powered cars. The law is expected to only apply to new cars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stonybrook.edu

Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program

Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Economy#Personal Income Tax#Linus Business#College#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
NY1

New York's top cannabis official breaks down application process

Chris Alexander, the executive director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" to break down the requirements and process for New Yorkers to enter the cannabis market. The application process opened up Thursday.
POLITICS
NY1

New York school officials plan focus on learning loss

The vast majority of school district officials across the state plan to use federal pandemic relief money to help them focus on the effect learning loss and interrupted classroom instruction has had on students, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the New York State School Boards Association. The data...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
mynbc5.com

New York State's second primary is underway

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy