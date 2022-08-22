Read full article on original website
No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces
New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
NY1
Siena poll: Dissatisfaction among New Yorkers grows
New Yorkers are increasingly dissatisfied with a variety of facets in their lives, from their financial well-being, their home, family life and work, a Siena College survey released on Wednesday found. Only 27% of New York residents are more satisfied with their lives than they were a year ago, the...
NY1
Health officials: Additional polio samples found in New York state
Four wastewater samples collected in Sullivan County in July and August contained the polio virus as officials urge people who are not vaccinated for the virus to do so, state health officials on Friday said. The samples are linked to a paralytic case of polio previously found in an unvaccinated...
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits
There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
spectrumlocalnews.com
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
NY Says it Plans to Ban Sale of Gas Powered Cars
It looks like gas stations in the Hudson Valley will one day be a thing of the past just like regular light bulbs, plastic shopping bags and styrofoam cups. New York has announced that it also expects to institute a ban on sales of gas-powered cars. The law is expected to only apply to new cars.
tag24.com
New York primaries: Progressives make a splash in state senate races, with mixed results for US House
New York, New York - New York voters hit the polls on Tuesday in the second day of the state's split primaries, once again delivering some big victories and some tough losses for progressives. While New York's first round of primaries in June featured races for statewide office and state...
stonybrook.edu
Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program
Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
newyorkupstate.com
NY state primary roundup: Nadler tops Maloney; GOP, Dems split special elections
New York — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees...
NY1
New York's top cannabis official breaks down application process
Chris Alexander, the executive director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" to break down the requirements and process for New Yorkers to enter the cannabis market. The application process opened up Thursday.
N.Y. has new property tax relief. What about N.J.?
Q. New York has new protections to help seniors. Why doesn’t New Jersey follow in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s footsteps?. A. As you noted, each state has its own programs to help different groups of residents, including seniors. New Jersey has some, too. Our state has had the Homestead...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
NY1
New York school officials plan focus on learning loss
The vast majority of school district officials across the state plan to use federal pandemic relief money to help them focus on the effect learning loss and interrupted classroom instruction has had on students, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the New York State School Boards Association. The data...
mynbc5.com
New York State's second primary is underway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
chautauquatoday.com
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
NY1
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
