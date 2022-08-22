ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Northwestern holds Top 25 recruiting class as season begins

Northwestern will start their 2022 on Saturday against Nebraska as the Wildcats look to bounce back from the 2021 season. The Wildcats have done an exceptional job on the recruiting trail though, pulling in a class that is currently in the Top 25. Traditionally, the Wildcats have built their program...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision

Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season. On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays

OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Former Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (August 22, 2022)(KOLN) -A Nemaha County judge has sentenced a former Lincoln sports writer to serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted for sexually assaulting a minor on multiple different occasions. As first reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, a 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled...
News Channel Nebraska

Two semis wreck in Dodge County

AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Vacant Omaha structure total loss after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were busy with a substantial fire at a vacant home. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a vacant structure at 12:14 p.m. Monday near 20th and Ohio Street. The structure was two homes connected by a hallway. When fire...
OMAHA, NE

