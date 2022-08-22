ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

espnharrisonburg.com

JMU’s Anshelm named to TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Team

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer defender Melker Anshelm was selected to the Preseason Best XI Third Team, TopDrawerSoccer announced on Tuesday. Anshelm played in and started 12 matches for JMU a season ago, as he scored two goals and added an assist while helping anchor a backline that notched seven shutouts in matches he played in. The redshirt senior earned First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and VaSID All-State honors in addition to being named Second Team All-Atlantic Region.
HARRISONBURG, VA
espnharrisonburg.com

James Madison Women’s Soccer shuts out Charlotte, 1-0

The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a shutout at Charlotte on Thursday as they beat the 49ers, 1-0. It’s the first time in program history the Dukes have started the season with three consecutive shutouts as they’re now 2-0-1 this season. Sophomore Amanda Attanasi’s goal in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
espnharrisonburg.com

HPD Promotes Traffic Safety Blitz

Harrisonburg, VA – Harrisonburg City Public Schools began welcoming their students back to school this week and the community is also welcoming back students to James Madison University as well as Eastern Mennonite University. This also brings additional vehicle traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists to our roadways during this time of year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
espnharrisonburg.com

Dukes’ Munson named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – James Madison defender Brittany Munson earned the first league Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes earned a shutout draw to open up the season against VCU and followed up by taking down Morehead State...
HARRISONBURG, VA
espnharrisonburg.com

HFD: Working Smoke Alarms Save Family of Four

HARRISONBURG, Va – Functioning smoke alarms are credited with saving a family of four after a fire started in their residence. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court on Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. First arriving units found smoke showing from.
HARRISONBURG, VA

