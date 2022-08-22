HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer defender Melker Anshelm was selected to the Preseason Best XI Third Team, TopDrawerSoccer announced on Tuesday. Anshelm played in and started 12 matches for JMU a season ago, as he scored two goals and added an assist while helping anchor a backline that notched seven shutouts in matches he played in. The redshirt senior earned First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and VaSID All-State honors in addition to being named Second Team All-Atlantic Region.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO