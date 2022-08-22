Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
espnharrisonburg.com
JMU’s Anshelm named to TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Team
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer defender Melker Anshelm was selected to the Preseason Best XI Third Team, TopDrawerSoccer announced on Tuesday. Anshelm played in and started 12 matches for JMU a season ago, as he scored two goals and added an assist while helping anchor a backline that notched seven shutouts in matches he played in. The redshirt senior earned First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and VaSID All-State honors in addition to being named Second Team All-Atlantic Region.
espnharrisonburg.com
James Madison Women’s Soccer shuts out Charlotte, 1-0
The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a shutout at Charlotte on Thursday as they beat the 49ers, 1-0. It’s the first time in program history the Dukes have started the season with three consecutive shutouts as they’re now 2-0-1 this season. Sophomore Amanda Attanasi’s goal in...
Augusta Free Press
Alcohol, speed factors in Rockingham County accident: Three teens seriously injured
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that occurred Tuesday at 7 p.m. along the 18900 block of (Route 613) North Mountain Road. A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Route 613...
espnharrisonburg.com
HPD Promotes Traffic Safety Blitz
Harrisonburg, VA – Harrisonburg City Public Schools began welcoming their students back to school this week and the community is also welcoming back students to James Madison University as well as Eastern Mennonite University. This also brings additional vehicle traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists to our roadways during this time of year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
espnharrisonburg.com
Dukes’ Munson named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison defender Brittany Munson earned the first league Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes earned a shutout draw to open up the season against VCU and followed up by taking down Morehead State...
espnharrisonburg.com
HFD: Working Smoke Alarms Save Family of Four
HARRISONBURG, Va – Functioning smoke alarms are credited with saving a family of four after a fire started in their residence. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court on Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. First arriving units found smoke showing from.
Comments / 0