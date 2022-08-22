Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start. The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19. They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail...
wwnytv.com
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
wwnytv.com
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection. The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School. The fire department serves...
wwnytv.com
Jellie to receive $50k, health insurance in buyout deal
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city manager Steven Jellie will receive a $50,000 payment and health insurance through the end of 2023, under the terms of a buyout agreement agreed to Monday night. Jellie said the buyout agreement was reached during an executive session at Monday night’s council meeting....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices
(WWNY) - Tuesday is the second of two Primary Elections in New York state. Reporter Lexi Bruening was live during 7 News At Noon at the Life Church of the Nazarene in Watertown, where voters were choosing between three GOP candidates to represent the 24th congressional district in the House of Representatives.
wwnytv.com
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
wwnytv.com
Samaritan extends imaging center closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center will be closed. Samaritan announced Tuesday evening the facility on Coffeen Street, next to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday “as we continue to have a staffing shortage for this service.”. Samaritan originally closed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SOLD! Famous Thousand Island Castle Crumbling For 70 Years Getting New Life
The famous mansion that has sat abandoned in the Thousand Islands for more than 70 years is getting new life. It'll be transformed from a crumbling castle into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The Carleton Island Villa finally has a new owner and he's got big plans. Ronald Clapp, a...
wwnytv.com
Samaritan reopens one lab, closes others
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Imaging and Lab Center is set to open back up Thursday, after a staff shortage forced it to close. The lab on Coffeen Street in Watertown has been closed to patients since Monday. Patients have been asked to visit the hospital’s...
wwnytv.com
21st, 24th Congressional races called in favor of Tenney and Castelli
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With more than half of the vote in for second of two Primary Elections in New York State, the 21st and 24th Congressional races have been called. People in the tri-county area are participating in two separate elections for congressional candidates. The newly created 24th Congressional District and the redrawn 21st Congressional District.
informnny.com
Suspect at large in Jefferson County after fleeing sheriff deputies
CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect remains on the run after he fled Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the Town of Champion around 2:35 p.m. on August 25. Deputies confirmed that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Low turnout for primary elections
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We can attribute to a lot of different factors. The end of summer vacation, the fact that it’s raining outside, the fact that it’s a little confusing that we had two separate primaries this year,” said Jude Seymour. Just a few...
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in Watertown is attempting to identify an individual in surveillance photos regarding a grand larceny investigation. The individual was captured on surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check at the Northern Federal Credit Union in Adams, N.Y. If anyone recognizes the person in the photos, they are asked to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday
OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
northcountrynow.com
Students return to St. Lawrence County
College students, and sometimes their pets, are returning to Potsdam and Canton for the fall semester. Clarkson University senior Jack Stahura, Vermont, shops at Potsdam’s Price Chopper with his dog, Bailey, in the grocery cart. NCNow photo.
informnny.com
Special weather statement issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in Jefferson County on Friday afternoon. According to the NWS, doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Wellesley Island State Park, or 19 miles northwest of Fort Drum around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The thunderstorm is expected to impact portions of northeastern Jefferson County until 3:15 p.m.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
Local Registered Nurse Receives Tuition Assistance From Employer To Go Back To School
OSWEGO – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recommends that registered nurses obtain a bachelor’s degree to prepare for the complex tasks they will encounter in the field. For many nurses, however, cost represents one of the main challenges of returning to school. As the third largest...
wwnytv.com
Suspect flees home as deputies attempt to arrest him, still at large
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A town of Champion man is at large after fleeing his house during an arrest attempt Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:35 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint on Sayre Road in the town...
Comments / 0