On Aug. 5 the Fairfield FFA officer team got together for a team bonding day. The group met at Fairfield High School and shared their plans for the upcoming school year. The chapter has recently had instructor changes which allowed the new teachers to share their insight and excitement for the upcoming school year. After the business meeting the officer team met at Highland Lanes to further their team bonding and enjoyed an afternoon of bowling. The officer team has several upcoming events and is looking forward to working together on them. Pictured (front row, l-r) Avery Teeters, Emily Taylor, Grace Matthews, Emily Haines (back row, l-r) Morgan Shoemaker, Lucas Craycraft, Carson Shoemaker, Sydney Sanders, Wyatt Morrow, Cheyenne Byler, Olivia Hunter and Braylee Bartley. Not pictured are Ginny Trent, Emma Fraysier and Maddie Caldwell.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO