linknky.com
Boone schools superintendent says construction, while messy, ‘is worth it’
Boone County Schools are back in session, though some students are returning to temporary classrooms amid construction projects. Boone County High School and R.A. Jones Middle School are undergoing renovation projects this school year. Superintendent Matt Turner paid a visit to the Florence City Council Tuesday night to offer an update on the new academic year and ongoing construction at the two schools.
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA plans for new school year
On Aug. 5 the Fairfield FFA officer team got together for a team bonding day. The group met at Fairfield High School and shared their plans for the upcoming school year. The chapter has recently had instructor changes which allowed the new teachers to share their insight and excitement for the upcoming school year. After the business meeting the officer team met at Highland Lanes to further their team bonding and enjoyed an afternoon of bowling. The officer team has several upcoming events and is looking forward to working together on them. Pictured (front row, l-r) Avery Teeters, Emily Taylor, Grace Matthews, Emily Haines (back row, l-r) Morgan Shoemaker, Lucas Craycraft, Carson Shoemaker, Sydney Sanders, Wyatt Morrow, Cheyenne Byler, Olivia Hunter and Braylee Bartley. Not pictured are Ginny Trent, Emma Fraysier and Maddie Caldwell.
dayton247now.com
Springboro High School teacher awarded as "Educator of the Year"
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - The Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) selected Springboro High School (SHS) Teacher Beth Andrews as its 2022 “Educator of the Year.”. The Warren County SWCD recognized Mrs. Andrews at their annual meeting on August 24 or her commitment to collaborations and experiences...
WLWT 5
'We wish we would have communicated better': Hundreds of UC students face housing headaches
CINCINNATI — While the start of a school year on the University of Cincinnati's campus is filled with excitement for some, for others it's been full of unexpected headaches due to housing troubles. Currently, there are more students than university-provided housing options. U.C. said 7,500 students are currently in...
lovelandbeacon.com
The issue is mental health
Sadly, the suicide rate is on the rise, along with an increase in mental illness; especially among our youth today. Society somehow attached a stigma to it and even the media was silent on the subject for too long. Now we hear more about mental illness and suicide, but still many suffer in silence. Sure, we’re talking about it, but talking about it is not enough. Action must be taken.The good news? Some significant steps have been taken recently.
linknky.com
No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school
Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Fox 19
‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Disturbing,” and “heart-wrenching” is how a Cincinnati Public Schools parent describes a video that has been circulating on social media. The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man inappropriately touching himself less than 10 feet from the entrance of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy. (FOX19 NOW is not showing the video due to its graphic nature)
WLWT 5
3 Fairfield High School students charged after threat made online, police say
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three students are facing charges of inducing panic after the Fairfield Police Department was notified about a threat made online Monday. It happened around 4 p.m. when the Fairfield Police Department was notified about a social media post that indicated that a school shooting would occur on Aug. 23.
WLWT 5
Churches heighten security in midst of prayer
CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
dayton.com
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
WLWT 5
Warren County issues an emergency road closure in front of Five Points Elementary School
FIVE POINTS, Ohio — Warren County Engineers announced an emergency road closure in Clearcreek Township on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lytle-Five Points Road is closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive, effective immediately. The closure is in front of Five Points Elementary School in between the...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
Police: Man impersonates parent at Xenia school, planned to abduct child; Attempts to stab officer
XENIA — A man is in jail after police said he tried kidnapping a 5 year old girl during an open house at Saint Brigid school Monday night. The school welcomed it’s students, parents and staff to its open house Monday night, before school starts Wednesday. The school’s...
Fox 19
Tri-State youth football league’s rule change could leave some players off the field
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State youth football league is making a change with hopes to make the game safer, but the new rule could keep some players off the field. The Edgewood Peewee Football Association decided to alter the rule requiring coaches for the K-3rd grade teams to make sure every player plays at least one down.
kentoncounty.org
Back to School Name Your Price Adoption Special
Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) is having a “Back to School” adoption special for all pets from August 25 to August 27. Adopters will have the option of naming their adoption fee when bringing home their new furry friend!. Shelter staff will still be conducting their standard screening...
linknky.com
Campbell commissioner booted from ballot after primary win moves forward with appeal
Campbell County Commissioner Brian Painter narrowly won renomination in the Republican primary last May only to have his name removed from the November ballot after being found to have violated Kentucky’s electioneering laws and the Corrupt Practices Act. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Charlie Cunningham, who heard the case,...
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Fox 19
Mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township returns to court
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman accused of abandoning her young autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year appeared in court Tuesday. The attorney for Heather Adkins requested a continuance and it was granted by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch. The prosecution and Adkins attorney...
