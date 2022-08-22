NOBLE, VIOLA C., 76, Northern Cambria, passed away August 16, 2022, at Haida Manor, Hastings. Born April 16, 1946, in Barr Twp., the daughter of George and Cora (Lamer) Beckel. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Walter C. Noble, who died in 2014; and daughter, Janet Kutch. Survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Honoring her request, no visitation or services will be held. Inurnment, Pine Brethren Cemetery.

