ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets’ banker-turned-pitcher Fisher cut day after sweet debut

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anr2I_0hRDORtf00
New York Mets pitcher Nate Fisher walks to the mound in a rain storm during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK (AP) — Banker-turned-reliever Nate Fisher found out the hard way Monday that baseball really is a numbers game.

A day after a sparkling major league debut that brightened the sports world, Fisher was cut by the New York Mets.

The NL East leaders made the move heading into the two-game Subway Series against the New York Yankees. In fact, Fisher actually was in the Mets’ clubhouse at Yankee Stadium two hours before game time, then was designated for assignment.

Now completely off the 40-man roster, Fisher could be traded or placed on waivers during a seven-day period. If unclaimed, he could be assigned outright back to the minors with the Mets.

Going into these matchups against the Yankees, the 26-year-old lefty likely wouldn’t have been able to pitch after throwing three scoreless innings Sunday against Philadelphia. And with the Mets needing fresh arms, he was let go.

“I think these guys kind of know where we are,” manager Buck Showalter said after a 4-2 loss to the Yankees. “They understand what’s going on as far as trying to keep our bullpen through a really hard, long stretch with Atlanta, four in Philadelphia before and trying to get through here.”

“So they understand, but it’s still kind of tough to have those conversations,” he said.

The move came while many were still reveling in the sheer improbability of Fisher’s path.

After once giving up his hopes of a baseball career and moving into the financial world with a job in Nebraska, he dazzled in his debut.

Fisher allowed just one hit against the Phillies, giving the Mets a chance to rally in a game they eventually won 10-9.

From determining whether to approve commercial loans at the First National Bank of Omaha in June 2021 to pitching in a pennant race at Citizens Bank Park in 2022.

“It’s pretty surreal right now,” Fisher said after the game. “I’m so thankful and so blessed for the opportunity. It hasn’t even sunk in yet.”

Fisher gave up one hit, walked two and struck out one. His outing spanned a 46-minute rain delay, making his work even more valuable.

When he was introduced and made his way to the mound to begin the fifth inning, the fans weren’t the only ones wondering about this newcomer.

“I didn’t even know who this guy was when he came into the game today,” said Mark Canha, who hit two home runs in the win.

Fisher wasn’t drafted out of the University of Nebraska, then pitched 12 games at Single-A for the Seattle Mariners organization in 2019.

In the wake of COVID-19 uncertainty, Fisher left baseball and joined a former coach in the banking world in 2020 in his hometown. He re-signed with the Mariners last summer and reached Triple-A.

This year in the Mets system, Fisher was 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 games at Double-A Binghamton and 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse before his call-up prior to Sunday’s game.

And hours later, he was on the mound.

“This is my dream,” he said after that outing — for now, his only big league appearance.

___

Comments / 22

Brian Collins
4d ago

What do you expect from the Mets! They have 1 really good season and they trying to act like they are a playoff team every year.

Reply
3
Don Luke
5d ago

Least he got the chance to play in a live mlb game. More than millions can say.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

At US Open, complaints about the ball before 1st one struck

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff’s father sometimes will tweak her racket, and the 18-year-old American never notices. But a variation in the tennis balls, like there is between the ones used by women and men at the U.S. Open, is another story. “Yeah, I can definitely tell there’s a difference,” Gauff said. And some of the other top women in the game are pretty annoyed by the discrepancy.
TENNIS
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

J-Rod's blockbuster contract with M's is fittingly unique

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez was a few minutes late for his own party, the result of dealing with Seattle traffic that will be part of his daily routine at home for likely the next decade — and potentially much longer. When Rodríguez arrived Saturday to discuss his massive contract extension, several teammates and coaches who have embraced the 21-year-old in his debut season were seated in the back of the room. “This is not about the contract and how long it is. I would love to be a Mariner for the rest of my career and playing for...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Buck Showalter
The Associated Press

Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington starting pitcher had not earned a victory since Josiah Gray won at Philadelphia on July 6, shattering the previous big league record of 35 games set by the 1949 Washington Senators. Stuart Fairchild homered for Cincinnati, which has dropped 13 of its last 17 but was trying for a weekend sweep. Corbin has lowered his ERA from 7.02 to 6.56 in three starts since the Nationals skipped his turn in the rotation earlier this month. The left-hander had dropped seven consecutive decisions since defeating Pittsburgh on June 28.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Dolphins VP of communications Jason Jenkins dies at 47

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Jenkins, who spent nearly 14 years with the Miami Dolphins and eventually became the team’s senior vice president of communications, died unexpectedly Saturday, the team said. He was 47. Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009, after spending nearly seven years working with the San Francisco 49ers. He also worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and Texas Tech — his alma mater, which asked him to deliver a commencement address in 2018. “I’m here to tell you, it won’t be your geography that marks your journey,” Jenkins said in that speech. “It’ll be three things: the depth of your relationships, the foundation of your values and the courage of your decision-making. So my career, and life, has been awesome.” The Houston native is survived by wife Elizabeth and three children. The Dolphins announced his death during their preseason game Saturday against Philadelphia.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banker#Yankee Stadium#Baseball#The New York Mets#Nl#The New York Yankees
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury

The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Mets top Rockies 7-6 on Alonso's walk-off single in 9th

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half. Brandon Nimmo worked a one-out walk in the ninth against Rockies closer Daniel Bard (3-4), who hit Marte with the next pitch. After Francisco Lindor lined out to a diving Sam Hilliard in shallow left field, Alonso fell behind 0-2 before grounding a single between third base and shortstop to score Nimmo.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Associated Press

Trout sets Angels scoring record in 12-0 rout of Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night. Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10. Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored. “We’ve had a lot of great hitters in this franchise and, obviously, Mike’s going to go down as one of the best,” interim manager Phil Nevin said. “Special player and pretty and special to be able to manage him, too.”
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Nimmo, Peterson lead Mets past Rockies 3-0 for 17th shutout

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball as the first-place New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Starling Marte added an RBI double in the seventh for the Mets, who moved three games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East when the Braves lost 6-5 in St. Louis. New York (82-46) holds the second-best record in the majors and is 36 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 100-60 in 1988. “Good game for me personally,” Nimmo said. “I’m glad I was able to contribute.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy