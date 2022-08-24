Florida 2022 primary election results

Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday for primaries for governor, Senate, the House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a closed-primary state -- meaning only voters who are registered members of their respective parties may participate. Voters had to bring a valid photo ID with signature to participate in early voting or to vote on Election Day.

Chris Omeara/AP - PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks during a news conference, Aug. 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

State Significance

Gov. Ron DeSantis inserted himself in the state's redistricting process, pushing forward a congressional map -- over some legal back-and-forth -- that experts say was designed to elect as few Democrats to Congress as possible and secure Republicans victory this cycle.

With DeSantis automatically advancing in his own primary, where he faces no opposition, he awaited finding out who his challenger was. The two front-runners were Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor himself, and Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried. ABC News projects that Crist defeated Fried.

In the Senate primary, GOP incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings were expected to advance in their races and face off against one another in November. ABC News projects that Demings will win her primary.