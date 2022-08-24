ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida 2022 primary election results

By Jessie DiMartino
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday for primaries for governor, Senate, the House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a closed-primary state -- meaning only voters who are registered members of their respective parties may participate. Voters had to bring a valid photo ID with signature to participate in early voting or to vote on Election Day.

Chris Omeara/AP - PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks during a news conference, Aug. 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

State Significance

Gov. Ron DeSantis inserted himself in the state's redistricting process, pushing forward a congressional map -- over some legal back-and-forth -- that experts say was designed to elect as few Democrats to Congress as possible and secure Republicans victory this cycle.

With DeSantis automatically advancing in his own primary, where he faces no opposition, he awaited finding out who his challenger was. The two front-runners were Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor himself, and Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried. ABC News projects that Crist defeated Fried.

In the Senate primary, GOP incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings were expected to advance in their races and face off against one another in November. ABC News projects that Demings will win her primary.

Comments / 268

TRUTH2
2d ago

"Voters must bring a valid photo ID with signature to participate in early voting or to vote on Election Day". The way it should be for EVERY STATE IN US!

Reply(27)
233
Vicky Merry
2d ago

My beautiful State of Washington has been stained blue for years and it sucks!! The western side controlsl the State and its not right. It needs to turn red or split it in half.

Reply(40)
136
TL Bursott
2d ago

Was the SAME in ARKANSAS until 2016. I had MY VOTER'S REGERESTRATION CARD AND DRIVER'S LICENSE OUT to VOTE and Was TOLD THAT I DIDN'T NEED IT TO VOTE!!! STILL SHOW IT ANYWAY!!!

Reply(1)
26
