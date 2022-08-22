Read full article on original website
People often ask questions about Moonriver, such as how it works and some of its features. You most likely heard about Moonriver because of the many apps it supports. Moonriver is a parachain on the Kusama network, enabling crypto projects to increase their reach with a multi-chain design. Developed by the Moonbeam Foundation, the Moonriver parachain is also compatible with the Ethereum developer network and toolchain. Our Moonriver FAQs will answer different questions about the network and its utility token.
IN THIS ARTICLE
