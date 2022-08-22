ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb

Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
LUFKIN, TX
sfasu.edu

SFA to host second-annual Giving Day Sept. 15

NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Lumberjacks near and far as well as friends of Stephen F. Austin State University are encouraged to participate in the university’s second-annual Giving Day scheduled for Sept. 15. The fundraising event falls three days before the university’s 99th anniversary — SFA welcomed its inaugural...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas News

Deep East Singing Convention set for Aug. 26

The Deep East Texas Singing Convention at Promise Land Baptist Church, 208 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Texas will be held Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m., refreshments to follow, and Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m., lunch will be served. There will be an afternoon session on Saturday also. This event is free to the public. For more information call 936-829-2703.
LUFKIN, TX
sourcestrategies.org

Lufkin Texas: New Hotel Development Opportunity!

The historic East Texas city of Lufkin is interested in the development of a new hotel in their downtown area.Naturally the Director of Tourism & Marketing for the city of Lufkin reached out to Source Strategies to commission a Feasibility Study for a new select service hotel and the results look promising.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
101.5 KNUE

October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX

As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
KILGORE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas

When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
HUNTINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfa#Building Construction#Progress#W M Turner Auditorium
KICKS 105

Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?

Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Big Rigs To Invade Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

While you have been busy enjoying our summer vacation, a group of dedicated big rig enthusiasts have been working to make the best big rig show in the country right here in historic downtown Nacogdoches. The Old Town Rig Down is coming September 16th - 17th, 2022. This is the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse ISD investigating verbal threat, student detained

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school. The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.” The district said it […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
jacksonvilletx.org

Notice of Public Hearing on Tax Rates

The City will hold a public hearing on the tax rate changes on September 13, 2022 at 6pm. The hearing will be held at City Hall, 315 S Ragsdale St., Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans

Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
TITUS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy