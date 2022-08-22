Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Deputy Elections Clerk in Colorado to Testify Against Boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
US News and World Report
Wake up and Smell the Coffee: Low-Growth, High-Inflation Era Beckons Post-Pandemic America
JACKSON, Wyo. (Reuters) - On paper, T.J. Semanchin's Wonderstate Coffee business seems more productive than ever, with fewer workers generating higher sales at the company's three cafes and wholesale roastery in Wisconsin. Under the hood, however, the cafe business is about 25% short-staffed amid a tight labor market, and employees...
US News and World Report
Candle Plant Cited for Violations After Deadly Tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law. Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000. Mayfield Consumer Products has contested all seven, according to information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website.
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Give it up, Mark Gietzen. You can’t Donald Trump your way out of Kansas abortion vote. From the moment it was proposed, it was clear that the hand recount of the Kansas abortion amendment vote had no chance of changing the outcome. It was a waste of money and of county officials’ time, as we and many others said at the time. It’s no surprise, then, that now that it’s over, virtually nothing changed in the landslide win for abortion rights.
US News and World Report
Deal Reached to Address 2 Leaking Nuke Waste Tanks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A deal to address two nuclear waste storage tanks that are leaking radioactive materials into the soil in Washington state was reached Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Energy. The waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons...
