ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Deputy Elections Clerk in Colorado to Testify Against Boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
MESA COUNTY, CO
US News and World Report

Candle Plant Cited for Violations After Deadly Tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law. Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000. Mayfield Consumer Products has contested all seven, according to information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website.
MAYFIELD, KY
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Kansas City Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Give it up, Mark Gietzen. You can’t Donald Trump your way out of Kansas abortion vote. From the moment it was proposed, it was clear that the hand recount of the Kansas abortion amendment vote had no chance of changing the outcome. It was a waste of money and of county officials’ time, as we and many others said at the time. It’s no surprise, then, that now that it’s over, virtually nothing changed in the landslide win for abortion rights.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Deal Reached to Address 2 Leaking Nuke Waste Tanks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A deal to address two nuclear waste storage tanks that are leaking radioactive materials into the soil in Washington state was reached Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Energy. The waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy