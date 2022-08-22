ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect acreage for irrigated land in Southern California's Imperial Valley. The agricultural land irrigated by the Colorado River is 500,000 acres. The federal government will impose deeper cuts on the drought-stricken Colorado River, officials said on Tuesday, reducing water deliveries to Arizona by one-fifth starting in January. ...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Aurora, CO
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

761 wild horses removed from Colorado's Piceance East Douglas herd area, here's how and why it was done

A controversial wild horse gather - commonly called a roundup - came to an end this week on Colorado's western slope. The Bureau of Land Management says it removed 761 mustangs from the Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Area, near Meeker, Colo., at a cost to taxpayers of $559,000. This gather was one of two dozen helicopter roundups planned this year across the country. By the end of the year, the BLM will have removed more than 20,000 mustangs from the wild nationwide in one year alone. At the heart of the debate over the roundup lies one major question: Should taxpayers...
COLORADO STATE
freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Resources#Colorado River Compact#Water Rights#The Federal#Bureau Of Reclamation#University Of Wyoming
Yana Bostongirl

Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US

There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Lake Powell drops closer to ‘dead pool’ status amid Western megadrought

Water levels in Lake Powell have dropped precipitously in the past few years, moving the lake even closer to “dead pool” status.The reservoir is at a historic low as the US West remains in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” that is linked to the climate crisis.The United Nations Environment Programme recently warned that Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the country, were in danger of reaching “dead pool status”. At that point, the lakes’ water levels would be so low they would no longer flow downstream to power the hydroelectric power stations.Lake Powell...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Enormous Elk Sends Man Airborne With Brutal Headbutt at Colorado’s Estes Park: VIDEO

In this viral clip from the popular Estes Park in Colorado, a man gets brutally headbutted by an elk and is sent airborne. At the beginning of the video, a man says “watch out,” seemingly indicating that before the video, the elk may have made some advances. However, one man clearly doesn’t pay attention. A man in a blue jacket walks mere feet away from the beast and immediately regrets it. The elk launches toward him. He tries to back away but becomes pinned between a small wall behind him. Once the huge antlers make contact with the man, he is spun over the wall and receives a second of air-time before hitting the ground.
ESTES PARK, CO
Vox

The Colorado River drought is so bad you can see it from space

The extraordinary drought across the Western United States is only getting worse, and the images have been stunning: boats listing on dry lake beds, yellowing vegetation, and “bathtub rings” around reservoirs showing just how much water levels have fallen. It’s led to historic water rationing measures, including a new round of cuts announced this week from the federal government after seven states along the Colorado River failed to meet a deadline to come up with a plan to voluntarily reduce their water use.
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Fifth set of human remains found at Lake Mead in Nevada

A fifth set of human remains has been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, where the country’s largest reservoir is located, authorities said. According to a news release from the National Park Service, the remains were discovered near the Swim Beach area of the lake, which sits between Nevada and Arizona, Monday at about 8 p.m. PDT.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

The Rio Grande and Rhine Rivers Are Both Running Dry

Heat waves and wildfires have made their marks on both Europe and North America this summer, but the impacts of climate change are also showing up along the banks of some of the world's most famous rivers -- banks that grow taller as the water dries up to leave beds exposed and cracked in the sun.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy