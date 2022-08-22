Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Energy price cap - live: Chancellor says even Britons earning £45k need ‘urgent’ help to pay bills
The chancellor has warned that middle-income Britons will need “urgent” help from the government in paying their energy bills. Nadhim Zahawi called on all Britons to reduce their energy consumption. Mr Zahawi told The Telegraph: “My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits. If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.”Experts are warning that the energy price cap could top £7,000 next year as Ofgem announced the highest...
