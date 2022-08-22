ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Behavioral Health Services Association of South Carolina honors Sen. Tom Young

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waM4a_0hRDDqwl00
Buy Now S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, center, accepts an award Aug. 22 for being the Behavioral Health Services Association of South Carolina's 2021 Legislator of the Year for the South Carolina Senate. Also pictured are the Behavioral Health Services Association's president, Hugh Gray, right, and secretary, Margaret Key, left, who is the executive director of the Aiken Center. Young received the award during a Rotary Club of Aiken meeting at Newberry Hall. Young is a member of the club. Staff photo by Dede Biles

S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, received a special award Monday during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting at Newberry Hall.

The Behavioral Health Services Association of South Carolina, or BHSA, recognized him as its 2021 Legislator of the Year for the South Carolina Senate.

BHSA President Hugh Gray said Young was being honored because of his “support and promotion of substance abuse prevention and treatment services to ensure a healthy South Carolina.”

Gray described Young as a lawmaker who “asks the right questions” while serving his constituents.

“When he learned of data about overdoses in Aiken County, he reached out to Margaret Key at the Aiken Center and asked about specific communities in Aiken County and how it would be best … to serve those communities and those families instead of just taking a one-size-fits-all approach,” Gray said.

“Also when he comes across legislation in the State House, he reaches out to Margaret Key and asks how it affects Aiken County,” Gray continued. “And then last year, realizing there were infrastructure needs at the Aiken Center, Sen. Young came out and led the charge in finding the funding to support infrastructure repairs.”

As a result, the Aiken Center was able to replace its failing heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and bring “safety and fire equipment up to code,” Gray said.

“That was vitally important for the health and welfare of both the staff and clients served by the Aiken Center.

“In short, he (Young) cares, and we appreciate it,” Gray concluded.

Young is the chairman of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation and a member of the Rotary Club.

"I am honored to receive this recognition and to be given the opportunity to work for the people and families served by the Aiken Center and other similar agencies in South Carolina," he said.

Key is the executive director of the Aiken Center and the secretary of BHSA.

Comments / 0

Related
yourislandnews.com

He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’

Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
Aiken County, SC
Health
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
Aiken, SC
Health
Aiken Standard

Area groups offer aid to victims of Kentucky flood

The catastrophic flooding that hit eastern Kentucky in late July is drawing a response from a variety of Aiken-area residents, and plans are for several more months of involvement. Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene has been on board, having had a team of 17 volunteers spend several days...
KENTUCKY STATE
Aiken Standard

Weapon detectors approved for Aiken County schools

Aiken County Board of Education members were treated to a live demonstration of another step the school district is taking to ensure the safety of students and staff members. During the Aiken County Board of Education on Aug. 23, school board members approved using $1.1 million from the fund balance to purchase 62 OPENGATE Weapons Detection units.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Bhsa#The South Carolina Senate#The State House
WCNC

In memoir, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for taking science, history out of elementary schools

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is dropping more hints about a potential run for governor in 2024. And, if elected, he says he’d work to keep science and history out of some elementary school classrooms. He says he’d also seek to eliminate the State Board of Education, end abortion and work to prevent transgender people from serving in the military.
EDUCATION
newhope.com

Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia

Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
counton2.com

South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate of sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancies in South Carolina.
WRDW-TV

Officers search for teens in Columbia, Richmond counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two missing teens in unrelated cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old missing teen. Alexis Van Guilder was last seen at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Incident at Columbia Middle School

This afternoon, Columbia Middle School sent a press release addressing an incident that occurred. Today, they discovered a student brought a personal defense device to the school. The Columbia County School District Police quickly responded and confiscated the device without issue. See the full letter to parents below.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Former Ga. first lady passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sandra Deal, the former first lady of Georgia, has passed away. She died from breast cancer that turned into brain cancer, our sister station CBS 46 reports. “As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in South Carolina. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo...
RESTAURANTS
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
207
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy