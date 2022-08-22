Behavioral Health Services Association of South Carolina honors Sen. Tom Young

Buy Now S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, center, accepts an award Aug. 22 for being the Behavioral Health Services Association of South Carolina's 2021 Legislator of the Year for the South Carolina Senate. Also pictured are the Behavioral Health Services Association's president, Hugh Gray, right, and secretary, Margaret Key, left, who is the executive director of the Aiken Center. Young received the award during a Rotary Club of Aiken meeting at Newberry Hall. Young is a member of the club. Staff photo by Dede Biles

S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, received a special award Monday during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting at Newberry Hall.

The Behavioral Health Services Association of South Carolina, or BHSA, recognized him as its 2021 Legislator of the Year for the South Carolina Senate.

BHSA President Hugh Gray said Young was being honored because of his “support and promotion of substance abuse prevention and treatment services to ensure a healthy South Carolina.”

Gray described Young as a lawmaker who “asks the right questions” while serving his constituents.

“When he learned of data about overdoses in Aiken County, he reached out to Margaret Key at the Aiken Center and asked about specific communities in Aiken County and how it would be best … to serve those communities and those families instead of just taking a one-size-fits-all approach,” Gray said.

“Also when he comes across legislation in the State House, he reaches out to Margaret Key and asks how it affects Aiken County,” Gray continued. “And then last year, realizing there were infrastructure needs at the Aiken Center, Sen. Young came out and led the charge in finding the funding to support infrastructure repairs.”

As a result, the Aiken Center was able to replace its failing heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and bring “safety and fire equipment up to code,” Gray said.

“That was vitally important for the health and welfare of both the staff and clients served by the Aiken Center.

“In short, he (Young) cares, and we appreciate it,” Gray concluded.

Young is the chairman of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation and a member of the Rotary Club.

"I am honored to receive this recognition and to be given the opportunity to work for the people and families served by the Aiken Center and other similar agencies in South Carolina," he said.

Key is the executive director of the Aiken Center and the secretary of BHSA.