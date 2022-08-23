ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

College students earn top rankings in global contest

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago

Thirteen students at College of Coastal Georgia have been recognized for practicing competitive business strategies in a global competition.

Twenty-one students in Dr. Bill Garlen’s Strategic Management summer course participated in this year’s GLO-BUS, an online simulation where teams of students worldwide compete in a global marketplace. GLO-BUS is used in 22 countries by approximately 317 business schools with 32,600 students per year to teach corporate strategy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Schools#Business Strategies#Corporate Strategy#Glo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
3K+
Followers
144
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy