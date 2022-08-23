College students earn top rankings in global contest
Thirteen students at College of Coastal Georgia have been recognized for practicing competitive business strategies in a global competition.
Twenty-one students in Dr. Bill Garlen’s Strategic Management summer course participated in this year’s GLO-BUS, an online simulation where teams of students worldwide compete in a global marketplace. GLO-BUS is used in 22 countries by approximately 317 business schools with 32,600 students per year to teach corporate strategy.
