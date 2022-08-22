ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI

SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport police on scene investigating officer involved shooting

Shreveport, La. -- Shreveport police late Thursday night were investigating an officer involved shooting along Kings Highway between Creswell and Line Avenue. The call came in as a disorderly person at that location at 8:23 p.m. There were as many as 28 police units on the scene at one point.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Subject of Restraining Order

SHREVEPORT, La - The campaign manager for one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates has resigned. The candidate in question also says he still intends to run for office despite reports to the contrary. Melvin Slack Jr. stated that he will still be running for mayor in November, despite multiple reports...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Elections
Local
Louisiana Elections
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Bossier deputies wrangle small gator

BENTON, La. -- Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort of, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps. Bossier deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin and Austin Mueller doubled as the agents of the Louisiana Wildlife...
BENTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arklatex Politics: John Fleming

SHREVEPORT, La. -- John Fleming is a name that should be familiar to voters in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The Minden resident and former 4th District congressman held that job before current U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Fleming also served in the Trump administration in two separate positions, including an aide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mayor#Restraining Order#Guns#Caddo District Court#Lsus#Spd
westcentralsbest.com

BPSO gator wranglers

BENTON, La. -- Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort of, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps.
BENTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Physical therapy right around the corner for DeSoto Parish athletes, residents

STONEWALL, La. — DeSoto Parish athletes don’t have to travel too far to get top tier physical therapy. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient physical therapy center in Stonewall. The new Christus Outpatient Therapy Clinic in Stonewall offers comprehensive therapy services to help...
STONEWALL, LA
westcentralsbest.com

New guidelines in place at Webster school stadiums

MINDEN, La. – A gun scare at last week’s Minden High School football scrimmage game has prompted the Webster Parish Schools administration to put new guidelines in place for all stadiums in the district. The list of prohibited items, allowed items and other changes is effective immediately. The...
MINDEN, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans

SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
westcentralsbest.com

Flood Watch extended through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to the threat of flooding across the southern and eastern parts of the ArkLaTex from Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana, the Shreveport National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Watch means that flooding is possible during this period. A Warning...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy