Mar guerite 'Mugs' E. Bach hu ber Marguerite (“Mugs”) E. Bachhuber, 92, passed away August 8, 2022 at Woodside Lutheran Home, 1060 Pilgrim Way, Green Bay. Mugs was born on July 15, 1930, to the late Dr. George and Vera Theiler in Tomahawk. Mugs graduated from Tomahawk High School as salutatorian and at ( tended Mount Mary Col ( lege for two years. She was voted class president.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO