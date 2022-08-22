ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

464 students awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship for the 2022-23 school year

The eighth cohort of Build Dakota Scholarship Fund students will begin classes this month (Aug. 2022), helping to fill the gap of essential workforce needs for South Dakota. Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical colleges to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals. The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
EDUCATION
drgnews.com

Water/wastewater assistance available for South Dakota residents

Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services. “Water/wastewater service is key to maintaining a habitable and healthy home,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “If your...
POLITICS
drgnews.com

Farm Rescue adds Illinois to service footprint

Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm families who have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster, will soon be adding Illinois to its growing list of service states. Operations will begin with spring planting assistance in...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Community Policy