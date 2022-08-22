Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
Related
L'Observateur
East St. John has plenty of returning starters
RESERVE — East St. John had a tough year off of the field last season, but this season, the Wildcats return many of their starters from last season. East St. John comes off of a 3-4 year. “I’m really, really excited about my team this year,” East St. John...
NOLA.com
Son of former LSU DB brings intellect, pedigree to Destrehan offense — and defense
Jai Eugene Jr. learned plenty about football by being around his father, Jai Sr., when the elder played cornerback for LSU from 2006 through 2010. Now a senior at Destrehan — that’s the same high school his father attended — the younger Eugene has a wealth of knowledge he hopes can bring the Wildcats a Class 5A state championship.
NOLA.com
New Orleans gymnast makes the leap to competing with Fisk University's team, the first at a HBCU
After years of arduous training and competition, Lyndsi Callier, a local Level 10 gymnast, is making history by joining the first women’s artistic gymnastic team to be formed at a Historically Black College and University, at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. While this is a landmark moment for Fisk,...
NOLA.com
Jesuit uses ground game, Hahnville miscues to score 27-0 jamboree win
Jesuit rode a three-touchdown outburst in the first half en route to a 27-0 road victory against Hahnville in the teams’ jamboree game on Thursday. The Blue Jays, the Division I state runner-ups a year ago, leaned on its ground game for much of the contest, racking up 142 yards and four touchdowns in two 12-minute halves. Jaron Duplessis, Jasper Parker, Patrick Berrigan and Harry Reinhardt scored one touchdown each, and Duplessis paced the quartet with 53 yards rushing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
For John Ehret's MVP QB Royal Falgout, 'it's heart over height'
Ehret quarterback Royal Falgout is 5-foot-8. However, as the District 8-5A Most Valuable Player the past two seasons, he has stood tall. Last season, Ehret saw an end to four consecutive district titles, as it finished 6-1 in district and 7-3 overall. “If I could be chosen MVP again, that...
L'Observateur
Hahnville ready for 2022
HAHNVILLE — Hahnville comes into the 2022 season after a 5-2 regular season in 2021 that saw the team reach the playoffs, but was defeated by Benton, 38-31, in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. “I think we’ve had a good summer,” Hahnville coach Daniel Luquet said....
NOLA.com
High school football preview: District 7-5A predictions, players to watch, things to know
DISTRICT 7-5A Predicted order of finish. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior holds scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama and Georgia. The senior makes smart decisions and quick plays with his feet. In college, the Tulane commitment projects as a cornerback. Cortez Fisher. RB | East St. John. Twice an...
L'Observateur
St. James comes into this year with a new coach
VACHERIE — LaVanta Davis takes over the head coaching spot of St. James, as the team enters the 2022 season. Last year, St.James went 6-3 in the regular season and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, but was defeated by Madison Prep, 33-10, in the second round.
RELATED PEOPLE
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
NOLA.com
Carlo Nuccio, larger-than-life New Orleans drummer and character, dies at 61
Carlo Nuccio, the celebrated New Orleans drummer, singer and songwriter whose musicianship was as large, complex and all-consuming as his personality, died Wednesday at his home of complications related to liver cancer. He was 61. One of New Orleans nightlife’s great characters, Nuccio helped create the 1983 recording that popularized...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NOLA.com
Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 8-12, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 601: $995,000, David C. Paulson and Karen Frasco Paulson to Benjamin Louis Allen III. Canal St. 3008-3010: $425,000, Jane Trufant Harvey and Robert G. Harvey Jr. to 3008 Canal Street LLC. John Churchill Chase St. 610: $635,000, Dee Malkerneker Mankinen and Richard W. Mankinen to Kiren Gopinath Kaimal...
NOLA.com
Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month
Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NOLA.com
Petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell filed with Secretary of State
Two critics of Mayor LaToya Cantrell are organizing a formal recall effort, according to a petition filed Friday with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The petition, filed by former New Orleans mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and Eileen Carter, sister of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, claims that Cantrell has shown a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”
It’s a ‘heart attack’ on a New Orleans waffle
It's National Waffle Day at Waffles on Maple, on Esplanade in Metairie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at edge of Algiers Point, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting around lunchtime Friday near the edge of Algiers Point, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 11:52 a.m. at Teche Street and Red Allen Way (map), authorities said. The man was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he later died.
NOLA.com
In New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day, woman killed on Chef Menteur Highway
Police were trying Wednesday night to determine who killed a woman in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Venetian Isles, in New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day. Officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at 6:42 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.
NOLA.com
Entergy transmission line that brings power to New Orleans fixed a year after Ida toppled it
The Entergy transmission line that crosses the Mississippi River and brings power to metro New Orleans has been replaced, company officials said Wednesday, nearly a year after Hurricane Ida toppled the power line. The transmission line crosses the river from Avondale to Harahan and has two massive towers on either...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Aug. 5-11, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Aug. 5-11, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. E. Shannon Lane 302: Christopher H. Willem and Haley B. Baudoin-Willem to Yong K. Kang, $486,000. Elmwood D. subdivision, lot 5, square 61: Carlos R. Fierro to Blue Bayou...
Comments / 0