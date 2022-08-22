Jesuit rode a three-touchdown outburst in the first half en route to a 27-0 road victory against Hahnville in the teams’ jamboree game on Thursday. The Blue Jays, the Division I state runner-ups a year ago, leaned on its ground game for much of the contest, racking up 142 yards and four touchdowns in two 12-minute halves. Jaron Duplessis, Jasper Parker, Patrick Berrigan and Harry Reinhardt scored one touchdown each, and Duplessis paced the quartet with 53 yards rushing.

HAHNVILLE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO