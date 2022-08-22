ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

L'Observateur

East St. John has plenty of returning starters

RESERVE — East St. John had a tough year off of the field last season, but this season, the Wildcats return many of their starters from last season. East St. John comes off of a 3-4 year. “I’m really, really excited about my team this year,” East St. John...
RESERVE, LA
NOLA.com

Jesuit uses ground game, Hahnville miscues to score 27-0 jamboree win

Jesuit rode a three-touchdown outburst in the first half en route to a 27-0 road victory against Hahnville in the teams’ jamboree game on Thursday. The Blue Jays, the Division I state runner-ups a year ago, leaned on its ground game for much of the contest, racking up 142 yards and four touchdowns in two 12-minute halves. Jaron Duplessis, Jasper Parker, Patrick Berrigan and Harry Reinhardt scored one touchdown each, and Duplessis paced the quartet with 53 yards rushing.
HAHNVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

For John Ehret's MVP QB Royal Falgout, 'it's heart over height'

Ehret quarterback Royal Falgout is 5-foot-8. However, as the District 8-5A Most Valuable Player the past two seasons, he has stood tall. Last season, Ehret saw an end to four consecutive district titles, as it finished 6-1 in district and 7-3 overall. “If I could be chosen MVP again, that...
MARRERO, LA
L'Observateur

Hahnville ready for 2022

HAHNVILLE — Hahnville comes into the 2022 season after a 5-2 regular season in 2021 that saw the team reach the playoffs, but was defeated by Benton, 38-31, in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. “I think we’ve had a good summer,” Hahnville coach Daniel Luquet said....
HAHNVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James comes into this year with a new coach

VACHERIE — LaVanta Davis takes over the head coaching spot of St. James, as the team enters the 2022 season. Last year, St.James went 6-3 in the regular season and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, but was defeated by Madison Prep, 33-10, in the second round.
SAINT JAMES, LA
myneworleans.com

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carlo Nuccio, larger-than-life New Orleans drummer and character, dies at 61

Carlo Nuccio, the celebrated New Orleans drummer, singer and songwriter whose musicianship was as large, complex and all-consuming as his personality, died Wednesday at his home of complications related to liver cancer. He was 61. One of New Orleans nightlife’s great characters, Nuccio helped create the 1983 recording that popularized...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month

Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell filed with Secretary of State

Two critics of Mayor LaToya Cantrell are organizing a formal recall effort, according to a petition filed Friday with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The petition, filed by former New Orleans mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and Eileen Carter, sister of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, claims that Cantrell has shown a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
College
Tulane University

