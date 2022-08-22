LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police have completed voluntary interviews with the two police officers in the officer-involved shooting case in Ludlow last week. It happened on the evening of August 15. Police say Michael Mills, 35, rammed a cruiser and led offers on a pursuit that ended on South Hill Road when Mills crashed into a tree. Authorities say Ludlow Police Officer Zachary Paul shot Mills in the head. It was later learned that Mills had a handgun in his car but that it was not fired.

LUDLOW, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO