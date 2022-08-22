Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Threats lead to charges in Monkton
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police cited two people in Monkton after separate incidents involving threats and other violations. In the first incident, troopers assisted the Department for Children and Families with a custody exchange at a Monkton residence on Aug. 11 at around 7:30 p.m. Police said that Nakita Brace, 36, of Monkton threatened the two DCF workers at the scene, placing them in fear of serious bodily injury. Brace was also engaged in fighting and tumultuous behavior directed toward the DCF workers.
WCAX
Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log: Police respond to screaming on Halladay Road
MIDDLEBURRY — Middlebury police responded to a Halladay Road home during the early morning hours of Aug. 17 following a 911 call featuring screaming in the background. Police on the scene interviewed the man who had placed the call, who alleged someone had been shooting at him and others in the home.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
Burlington man charged with attempted murder
Abukar Hilowle, 19, is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.
WCAX
VSP interview cops in Ludlow officer-involved shooting
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police have completed voluntary interviews with the two police officers in the officer-involved shooting case in Ludlow last week. It happened on the evening of August 15. Police say Michael Mills, 35, rammed a cruiser and led offers on a pursuit that ended on South Hill Road when Mills crashed into a tree. Authorities say Ludlow Police Officer Zachary Paul shot Mills in the head. It was later learned that Mills had a handgun in his car but that it was not fired.
13-year-old killed in Rutland County ATV crash
A 13-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Rutland County. Vermont State Police have identified the boy as Jason Wooden of Randolph, Vermont.
newportdispatch.com
Driver responsible for fatal crash in Sheldon facing DUI-drug charges
SHELDON — A 38-year-old man from Enosburg was cited for DUI drugs following a fatal crash that took place in Sheldon back in May. On May 6, authorities were notified of a crash involving a farm tractor towing a piece of farm equipment and a motorcycle on Vermont Route 105.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Sheriff’s captain accused of kicking suspect is fired
Sheriff Roger Langevin was notified of the August 7 incident by deputies.
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot. According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.
Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer
Cpl. Jon Marcoux, the Shelburne Police Department’s public information officer, is under investigation and was put on administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a Jan. 23 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer.
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
Whitehall man accused of threatening people with knife
A Whitehall man has been arrested after allegedly threatening multiple people with a knife. New York State Police said Jason Surprenant, 23, was arrested on August 19.
WCAX
Teenager dies in ATV crash in Mt. Holly
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager died in an ATV crash in Mount Holly Tuesday. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Gates Road South. They say Jason Wooden, 13, of Randolph was driving an ATV when he lost control and drove off the road. Police say Wooden...
WCAX
Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury. Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver was 51 year old,...
WCAX
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier. Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off. Officers say someone in a white sedan or possibly...
iheart.com
Man Arrested After Spraying People With Bear Spray In West Lebanon
LEBANON, New Hampshire. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Greenfield man who allegedly sprayed four pedestrians in West Lebanon with bear spray was arrested on Monday. The suspect identified by Lebanon Police as John Cahill, 41, was set to be arraigned on Monday and was being held at Grafton County House of Corrections, according to a spokesperson at the Lebanon Police Department.
