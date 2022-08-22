Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
ComicBook
New Avatar Trailer Released Ahead of Return to Theaters
20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer for Avatar, celebrating the original film's return to theaters in September. The record-breaking first Avatar film by James Cameron is being re-released in theaters with remastered picture and sound on September 23rd. Theaters will screen Avatar in 4K High Dynamic Range. Producer Jon Landau announced Avatar's return to theaters at CinemaCon in April. Director James Cameron has been hard at work on bringing Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 to theaters. CinemaCon also delivered the news that Avatar 2 now has the official title Avatar: The Way of Water.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Netflix Has A New Most Popular Series Just Days After Release
Netflix is churning out the news thick and fast this week. The streaming service’s upcoming BioShock film has finally landed a director and screenwriter and is set to start filming very soon, and we now know that the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series will in fact feature Aloy and is being led by The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner. Of course, it’s not just news that Netflix is churning out, it’s content too - and one new series has skyrocketed up the global trending chart.
Collider
'Partner Track's First Five Minutes Are Now Available for Free Thanks to Netflix
Netflix decided that there is only one way of celebrating National Waffle Day (besides getting a waffle, of course): The streamer released the first five minutes of its upcoming series Partner Track. The legal drama-slash-rom-com stars Arden Cho (Teen Wolf) as an ambitious lawyer who’s decided to climb the corporate ladder on mergers & acquisitions, and the first part of the episode happens during Waffle Wednesday, which we are now adept of.
Why HBO Max Seems to Be Canceling Everything
At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
Polygon
Gotham Knights gets earlier release date, and a look at its villains in new trailer
Gotham Knights, the Batman universe action-adventure from WB Montreal, is now launching earlier than announced. Publisher Warner Bros. said Tuesday at Gamescom that it’s now on the way on Oct. 21. That’s four (4) whole days before the previously declared launch date, which was itself delayed by about a...
Polygon
Hunger Games director to helm Netflix BioShock movie
Netflix announced on Thursday that Francis Lawrence, known for his work on the Hunger Games series and 2005’s I Am Legend, will be directing an adaption of 2007’s BioShock. Logan and Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green is also attached to pen the film’s script. BioShock hardly...
Is ‘The Invitation’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?
The Invitation, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, is a film that dares to ask the question: What if the secret, wealthy family member who invites you to stay in their castle was bad, actually?. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), this gothic...
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Popculture
Every Show and Movie HBO Max Canceled This Summer
Nothing great lasts forever, especially in Hollywood, where executives love putting their own stamp on things, even to the detriment of the successful thing they now oversee. HBO Max was once one of the best streaming services, overcoming its technical glitches with an incredible variety of new and old content. Now, it's already starting to look like a husk of its former self as new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav removes things and cancels shows.
Matt Reeves signs deal with Warner Bros. after HBO scraps animated project
Matt Reeves signed a new film and television deal with Warner Bros. just one day after HBO scrapped his animated series.
digitalspy.com
Shazam 2 star "very sad" over latest release date delay
Shazam! Fury of the Gods minor spoilers follow. Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler has said she's "very sad" over the Worlds of DC movie's latest release date delay. Warner Bros Discovery's restructuring of the DC universe continued this week with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman 2 both being pulled off their scheduled release dates.
ComicBook
HBO Max Reveals A Christmas Story Sequel Release Date
Holiday movie fans everywhere are getting the chance to return to the life of Ralphie Parker this Christmas season. Warner Bros. and Legendary have teamed up for a new movie called A Christmas Story Christmas, which is a sequel to the iconic 1983 hit film A Christmas Story. Original star Peter Billingsley returned to reprise his role in the sequel, which will be released directly to HBO Max, and a release date for the anticipated film has finally been revealed.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Nun 2’ lands release date for the Halloween season
One of The Conjuring franchise’s spin-offs, The Nun, has now had its sequel land a suitably spooky release date. Announced to be in the works at 2022 CinemaCon, the follow-up to the 2018 box-office success will see Bonnie Aarons return to the role of Valak / The Nun and fans can now count down the days until they see her back in action. After the original grossed $365 million from a $22 million budget, it was almost certain to return.
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
‘Jurassic World’ Enjoys Brief VOD Rebound Before ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Lands
In a strategic move by Universal, “Jurassic World: Dominion” ($19.99) kept “Elvis” (WBD/$19.99) from two clear weeks at the top of VOD charts. Next week, all other game plans will be moot: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$19.99) comes to PVOD rental platforms Tuesday and will undoubtedly dominate for the foreseeable future. Meantime, Netflix viewers continue to confound their overlords by preferring to watch the streamers’ less high-profile original films rather than the more expensive star-branded ones. “Look Both Ways” with “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart as a college senior thinking through alternatives for her future knocked off Jamie Foxx’s “Day Shift” (now #3). “Jurassic”...
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release
As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Looney Tunes Movies
Six animated projects in various stages of development for HBO Max are no longer being considered for the streaming service. This includes the highly-anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader and two movies starring the Looney Tunes characters. The Warner Bros. Animation shows are not technically canceled, as they will be shopped to other outlets and are all still in production, reports TVLine.
