Netflix is churning out the news thick and fast this week. The streaming service’s upcoming BioShock film has finally landed a director and screenwriter and is set to start filming very soon, and we now know that the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series will in fact feature Aloy and is being led by The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner. Of course, it’s not just news that Netflix is churning out, it’s content too - and one new series has skyrocketed up the global trending chart.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO