outbreaknewstoday.com
Heartland Virus reported in southern Illinois
Illinois state health officials reported Tuesday of an individual who tested positive for Heartland Virus. The patient, described as an “older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County”, is the third reported case in Illinois (Kankakee County and Williamson County, both in 2018). “As people...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Florida: Local dengue transmission in Collier County, 1st case in two decades
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) today announced a human case of locally-acquired dengue fever. This is the sixth local transmission of dengue in Florida, five cases have been reported in Miami-Dade County. “The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has not reported a case of...
