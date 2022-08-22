The City Council this week voted to move forward with recommendations contained in a consultant’s report that details a two-step process to implement changes as to where and how food trucks are allowed to operate. Council members said they support the food truck operators who make up Long Beach’s diverse food scene, but agreed they must be mindful of negative effects to brick-and-mortar restaurants that pay rent and utilities, and especially those that pay fees to operate in one of the city’s business improvement districts.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO