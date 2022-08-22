Read full article on original website
City Council moves forward in creating new rules for food trucks
The City Council this week voted to move forward with recommendations contained in a consultant’s report that details a two-step process to implement changes as to where and how food trucks are allowed to operate. Council members said they support the food truck operators who make up Long Beach’s diverse food scene, but agreed they must be mindful of negative effects to brick-and-mortar restaurants that pay rent and utilities, and especially those that pay fees to operate in one of the city’s business improvement districts.
City Council blocks JP23’s business license to operate bar in Downtown Long Beach
The bar and restaurant had replaced the long-shuttered Cohiba nightclub at the corner of Broadway and Pine Avenue, but allegations of sexual assault tied to its Fullerton location cast a shadow over its opening in Long Beach last September. On Tuesday, community members called on the council to shut down...
Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center
Right at the top of this series of weekly articles about local history, readers are invited to ask questions about Long Beach’s past. Obligingly, reader Steve Moritz writes, “My friends and I have been visiting the Nature Center since it opened but no one seems to know the backstory of how it came to Long Beach. It’s a remarkable asset and someone deserves some credit.”
Wage Theft: Car wash workers in $2.3 million case await pay 3 years later
Antonio Dominguez had never seen a car wash before moving to Los Angeles from Mexico in 1997. As a 24-year-old day laborer, he’d walk home each day, stop along a palm-lined boulevard and watch a team of mostly Mexican workers sponge, rinse, dry and polish a line of cars.
Long Beach refuse rates to increase next month; 2nd increase could be phased in later
The City Council held a hearing Tuesday night for proposed refuse rate increases that the city’s Public Works department said it needs to buy new trucks and cans for the organics recycling program set to begin next year. It also plans to use the money to build up its operating reserves, which currently have only enough money to fund one month of operations.
State bill to increase oil well abandonment funds for Long Beach is on its way to Newsom’s desk
When Long Beach’s more than 2,400 active and idle oil production and injection wells are tapped out, it will cost over a billion dollars to properly cap and abandon them. The state is required to pay the lion’s share, but its dedicated fund is currently capped at less than one-third of what the state will owe.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… Uptown Jazz Festival and sno-balls
TASTE OF DOWNTOWN (Wednesday & Thursday) Try out some of the grub from some of Downtown’s most popular restaurants during the two-day food event, Taste of Downtown, happening at the waterfront Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 24-25. Some of the 10 participating restaurants offering a taste of their signature food...
