Long Beach, CA

City Council moves forward in creating new rules for food trucks

The City Council this week voted to move forward with recommendations contained in a consultant’s report that details a two-step process to implement changes as to where and how food trucks are allowed to operate. Council members said they support the food truck operators who make up Long Beach’s diverse food scene, but agreed they must be mindful of negative effects to brick-and-mortar restaurants that pay rent and utilities, and especially those that pay fees to operate in one of the city’s business improvement districts.
LONG BEACH, CA
Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center

Right at the top of this series of weekly articles about local history, readers are invited to ask questions about Long Beach’s past. Obligingly, reader Steve Moritz writes, “My friends and I have been visiting the Nature Center since it opened but no one seems to know the backstory of how it came to Long Beach. It’s a remarkable asset and someone deserves some credit.”
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach refuse rates to increase next month; 2nd increase could be phased in later

The City Council held a hearing Tuesday night for proposed refuse rate increases that the city’s Public Works department said it needs to buy new trucks and cans for the organics recycling program set to begin next year. It also plans to use the money to build up its operating reserves, which currently have only enough money to fund one month of operations.
LONG BEACH, CA

