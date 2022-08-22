Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
If you don’t plan on picking up Samsung’s hot new flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, you might consider what’s probably among the best-selling phones in the US, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Sitting at the threshold between high-end and mid-range tiers, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers the best of both worlds for a reasonable price.
The Verge
Hisense’s brilliant 55-inch U8H Series TV just received its first discount
If you’re in the market for an excellent 4K TV — whether to game or enjoy fantasy epics like HBO’s House of the Dragon and the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show — Best Buy is currently selling Hisense’s new U8H Series TV in the 55-inch configuration for just $699.99 ($450 off). This is the best price we’ve seen on one of the more premium offerings in Hisense’s 2022 “ULED” TV lineup, which sits just underneath the brighter U9H Series.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's most affordable 5G tablet is here with a... not-too-shabby spec sheet
While T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T (not to mention prepaid operators like Boost Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile) have been pretty aggressively advertising cheaper and cheaper 5G smartphones for the last couple of years or so, affordable tablets supporting the latest cellular technologies remain a rare sight on US carriers. Enter...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Max Plus Ultra Mega… Did Apple's childish naming scheme set off this trend?
A product's name is a big part of its presentation, and many brands use catchy names to attract your attention. Well, some sure don't, perhaps most notably Sony, which really doesn't seem to care about attention-grabbing, meaningful names, instead calling its headphones something like "WH-1000XM5". And Sony has been this way for decades with its headphones – instead of telling customers what they're all about from the name, Sony expects potential buyers to do their own research.
Phone Arena
Huawei Mate 50 line to be unveiled September 6th; tipster says to expect five color options
Huawei has been reduced to producing just one flagship series each year, alternating between the photography-centered P series, and the technologically advanced Mate series. Last year was the P50 series' turn and this year Huawei will release the Mate 50 line. The latter will consist of the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS. The Mate 50 Pro will have a curved screen while the other two will sport a flat screen.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile will join forces with Elon Musk's SpaceX to 'increase connectivity' this week
Unlike Apple or Samsung, T-Mobile has a habit of confirming press events at the last minute, whether we're talking somewhat technical 5G network-related announcements or big consumer-facing "Internet Freedom" campaigns. With that recent history in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that we're only finding out today about CEO...
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 launch event date is finally official, and it's pretty early
The moment we've all been waiting for is (almost) here at last. If you're a hardcore Apple fan or you're simply interested in the mobile tech industry as a whole, it's time to clear your schedule and save the September 7 date. As repeatedly rumored of late, that's when a...
Phone Arena
Meta's AR/VR device to launch in October as Zuckerberg touts non-verbal revolution
Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the world's biggest Metaverse proponent - Meta's own Mark Zuckerberg - divulged some details about Facebook's upcoming AR/VR device. Its next-gen virtual reality contraption will be released in October, tipped Zuckerberg, and will sport better non-verbal communication like keeping proper eye contact among...
Phone Arena
Pixel 6a after 1 month of use: an iPhone killer or just another affordable Android phone?
It’s been more than a month since I switched to the Pixel 6a as my main and only phone, and I feel that’s a good time to really get to know the phone a bit more than just the typical review, so if you are interested to learn whether I can still recommend the Pixel 6a after that initial honeymoon period... read on!
Phone Arena
Samsung is outpacing Apple in the smartwatch market, but there's no beating the world champ
With the coronavirus pandemic no longer wreaking havoc on the tech industry and chip shortages causing most manufacturers fewer and fewer issues, it's certainly disappointing to see both smartphone and tablet sales hurting on a global scale. But the same cannot be said about the smartwatch market, which is continuing...
Phone Arena
Yet another killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal slashes a record $160 off one particular model
If it feels like it's been raining good deals on prospective buyers of Apple's current market-leading smartwatches for the last couple of months or so, that's clearly true and it obviously has a lot to do with the impending arrival of not one and not two but three all-new iPhone-compatible wearable devices.
Phone Arena
Dell reimagines its XPS 2-in-1 laptop as a tablet
Dell’s XPS lineup has become a staple of Windows laptops for quite some time now. And while the series has often dabbled with 2-in-1 designs, it has never quite abandoned the laptop clamshell form-factor… until now. Meet the 2022 Dell XPS 2-in-1 Laptop… Sort of. As you can...
Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, so we're actively sharing the best deals from every corner of the web.
Phone Arena
Tim Cook remembers Steve, explains how Apple gets ideas, and reveals what the company is known for
Writing in Popular Mechanics magazine, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a look at his days at Apple and his relationship with the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs. As for the dynamic visionary who many still think about when their thoughts turn to Apple and the iPhone, Cook said, "I think about him a lot. I miss him dearly. He would always stop by my office on his way out. And there's never been a replacement for that."
Phone Arena
Instagram is working on a feature similar to BeReal
It appears that Instagram is working on another new feature. A popular tipster and reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, has recently tweeted that the social media is developing a feature called Candid Challenges. With Candid Challenges enabled, you will receive a notification every day, at a different time, reminding you to...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip to focus on battery efficiency
Qualcomm will be prioritizing power draw efficiency and sustained performance with the second edition of its new Snapdragon 8 chipset nomenclature that is supposed to appear in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, report industry insiders. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is currently in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and...
Phone Arena
Google video shows you how to get better battery life on your Pixel
With some Pixel users praising the Android 13 update for giving their phones improved battery life and others complaining about the battery drain that they are suffering through since installing the latest Android build, we did some rummaging and discovered what some of you might find a helpful video released by Google called "Get the most from your battery life." Many of you might already know some of the recommendations made on this video by Google, but some of you might be about to learn something.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 event invite's Far Out tagline & spacey theme could be hinting at these new features
Apple today confirmed rumors that it will be hosting an event on September 7 and it can be said with a reasonable amount of certainty that it's being held to reveal the iPhone 14 family, new smartwatches, and AirPods. The invite has a very space-centric design and it has led to all sorts of speculations regarding what it might be hinting at.
