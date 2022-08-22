ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State Men’s Tennis Announces Signing of Stijn Paardekooper

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State men's tennis head coach Aaron Paajanen has announced the signing of Stijn Paardekooper, who will be joining the team for the fall tournament season. "We are excited to welcome Stijn to the team," Paajanen said. "He brings solid experience and adds depth to our team."
