utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Breaks Open 2022 Season with Wins Over No. 12 UCLA and Cal Poly
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball picked up right where it left off a year ago as the Aggies defeated both No. 12 UCLA and Cal Poly 3-1 on Friday inside the Wayne Estes Center. USU (2-0) won both of its matches in the doubleheader of the Utah State...
utahstateaggies.com
Kaylie Chambers Buries Late Penalty to Push Utah State Soccer Past Illinois State, 2-1
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State freshman Kaylie Chambers buried a penalty kick in the 88th minute to secure a 2-1 victory for the Aggies over Illinois State on Thursday night at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. "You can never overlook any opponents," head coach Manny Martins said. "No one wants...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Announces Signing of Stijn Paardekooper
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State men's tennis head coach Aaron Paajanen has announced the signing of Stijn Paardekooper, who will be joining the team for the fall tournament season. "We are excited to welcome Stijn to the team," Paajanen said. "He brings solid experience and adds depth to our team."
