As Donald Trump deals with the fallout from the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, one area of the media to which he usually turns to comfort has become another avenue for criticism.Fox News, whose pro-Trump opinion hosts dominate the network’s primetime lineup, was not the first place many would expect to hear condemnations of Mr Trump’s actions, particularly while much of the GOP is involved in spinning the president’s defence. But that’s exactly what happened in the immediate wake of the raid when Steve Scalise, the GOP House whip, went on Fox & Friends likely expecting his baseless accusations about the...

POTUS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO