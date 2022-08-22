ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns waive 5 ahead of Tuesday's deadline

By Jared Mueller
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns got ahead of things by a day on Monday. As discussed in the week look ahead this morning, NFL teams were required to cut their roster down to 80 men by Tuesday afternoon from the 85 currently on it.

The biggest cut will come after this week’s preseason games as teams will have to move on from 27 players to get to their initial 53-man roster.

Monday the Browns waived the following:

  • TE Marcus Santos-Silva
  • P Joseph Charlton
  • S Luther Kirk IV
  • OL Wyatt Miller
  • CB Parnell Motley

The biggest name is Santos-Silva. The former college basketball player hadn’t played football since high school but was signed as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2022 NFL draft.

Charlton’s departure confirms that free agent signing Corey Bojorquez will be the team’s punter for this year.

Miller was just added this week while Motley and Kirk were a part of a very good secondary group in Cleveland.

Some early cuts, like Santos-Silva, could be done to try to get players to the team’s practice squad to help them develop. The Browns could make more moves in the next 48 hours to add players waived or released by other teams.

These five players will be subject to waivers and could be claimed by any team.

