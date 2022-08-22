ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA
KGMI

Mount Vernon man facing murder charge for shooting at quarry

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a quarry in Snohomish County. KIRO reports that a witness told officers that the 27-year-old man he was with got into a brief argument with a stranger, who then produced a gun and fired multiple rounds.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — David Arthur Anderson, age 32 and of Bellingham, recently pled guilty to multiple charges resulting from a March 12th incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies beginning with a pursuit that ended with Anderson driving into the doors at a mall entrance and him walking inside and doing significant damage with a hatchet.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds

LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
LYNDEN, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Ferndale fires cop who faces attempted child molestation charge

The city of Ferndale fired a Ferndale police officer who has been charged with attempted child molestation after allegedly propositioning a woman, whom he met while responding to a 911 call, for sex with her and her 12-year-old daughter. The city announced in a news release August 23 it had...
FERNDALE, WA

