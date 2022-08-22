Read full article on original website
Related
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
Dispatched to active shooter, police arrest man for shotgun theft at Bellingham Walmart
“Innocent shoppers and employees were terrified of his intentions and called police,” Lt. Claudia Murphy reported.
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
KGMI
Mount Vernon man facing murder charge for shooting at quarry
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a quarry in Snohomish County. KIRO reports that a witness told officers that the 27-year-old man he was with got into a brief argument with a stranger, who then produced a gun and fired multiple rounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — David Arthur Anderson, age 32 and of Bellingham, recently pled guilty to multiple charges resulting from a March 12th incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies beginning with a pursuit that ended with Anderson driving into the doors at a mall entrance and him walking inside and doing significant damage with a hatchet.
Deputy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The officials stated that a King County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed head-on. The crash happened on State Route 2 east of Monroe. According to the officials, the driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers reported that...
Skagit Breaking
King County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash on SR2 Involving Impaired Arlington Woman
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
75-Year-Old Steven King Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chelan County (Chelan County, WA)
The Troopers stated that A Richland man attempted an illegal U-turn on State Route in Chelan County. The driver of Can-Am Spyder, 79-year-old Steven King crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading southbound on State Route 97 at MP 238. Troopers declared King dead at the scene. He was...
Two would-be Marysville burglars ram stolen car into wall instead of garage
Two men attempting to burglarize a business in Marysville rammed their stolen car into the cinderblock framing, missing the garage by about three feet, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to video from the incident, at about 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, a man rammed a stolen car into...
kpug1170.com
Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds
LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
kpug1170.com
Kayaker arrested for beating photographer with paddle in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A kayaker faces an assault charge for whacking another man with his paddle while the man took pictures in Whatcom Falls Park last January. Court records state that a woman told officers the victim appeared to be photographing her boyfriend and others as they kayaked in the park.
Rolled semitruck trailer fully blocking SR-9 through Skagit County
A rolled-over semitruck trailer is fully blocking State Route 9 through Skagit County in the Conway area, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday. Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted about the incident just before noon. According to Kennett, the rollover happened at the intersection with SR-534. State patrol troopers are investigating the cause...
thenorthernlight.com
Ferndale fires cop who faces attempted child molestation charge
The city of Ferndale fired a Ferndale police officer who has been charged with attempted child molestation after allegedly propositioning a woman, whom he met while responding to a 911 call, for sex with her and her 12-year-old daughter. The city announced in a news release August 23 it had...
Have you seen this dog? ‘Pumpkin’ missing after car stolen in Everett
A 1-year-old puppy is missing in Everett after the car she was in was stolen on Saturday night. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from the PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted. Ginger, one of Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bellingham apartment fire
The man, whose age was not known, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment.
Comments / 1