Herald and News
Cops: Rainbow Fentanyl showing up in Oregon
Police and federal prosecutors are warning about the debut of “rainbow fentanyl” in Oregon. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid linked to many of of the more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 — a dubious, all-time record.
Herald and News
Oregon Community Foundation partners with Klamath Crisis Center
The Klamath Crisis Center has recently been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to support an upgrade of the backyard to include new landscaping with multiple play areas. “One way our shelter can help children is by creating an environment that is safe and predictable," the Crisis...
Herald and News
Betsy Johnson qualifies as nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate for November ballot
Longtime Oregon lawmaker Betsy Johnson has qualified to appear on the November ballot as a nonaffiliated candidate for governor. On Thursday afternoon, the Oregon Elections Division notified Johnson that enough signatures on her nominating petitions had been verified to qualify her as a candidate, and that her name would be printed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Herald and News
Cold case: Oregon police find animal bones, but no new leads in death of young woman
Oregon investigators are looking for new help in an old cold case involving a young woman whose body found in the woods in 1978. The Oregon State Police and Union County Search and Rescue team are looking again at the 44-year-old unsolved mystery near La Grande.
Herald and News
Cascade Heal Alliance awarded grant funding
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recently awarded the System of Care grant to Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) — a coordinated care organization (CCO) that serves Medicaid members in Klamath County. The additional funding brings promise of improved quality and availability of medical care for Medicaid recipients in Klamath Basin, according to a recent news release from CHA.
Herald and News
Discussing how white nationalism affects Black people in Southern Oregon
A panel of Black people in prominent Oregon leadership positions gathered Tuesday night in Ashland to discuss growing concerns about white nationalism in Southern Oregon. Members of the Urban League of Portland traveled to Southern Oregon University to hear how many people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley.
Herald and News
National GOP leader McCarthy piles on Portland criticism in pitch for Oregon Republicans
Oregon Republicans have made a ritual of tearing into Portland and its policies in election years. On Wednesday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to get in on the action. As he raises funds for Republican congressional candidates throughout the West, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Herald and News
Third cattle kill discovered near Doak Mountain
A third cattle death caused by a wolf near Doak Mountain has been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. In a case investigated Wednesday, Aug. 24, ODFW spokesmen said the previous evening staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Service found the carcass of an approximately 250-pound, two-month-old calf in a 36,000-acre private land allotment. It is estimated the calf died about 36 hours before the investigation.
Herald and News
Oregon groups get $11 million boost from feds to protect threatened species, support reforestation
Oregon’s threatened fish, sage grouse and forests recovering from wildfires are among the beneficiaries of millions in federal dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency announced Aug. 18 that four groups working on conservation projects across the state would receive $11 million to complete projects that will...
Herald and News
Oregon joins states offering free and reduced college tuition for Native Americans this year
Members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes can attend the state’s public universities and community colleges practically free this school year, and members of federally recognized tribes from around the country will be eligible for in-state tuition at the school’s two largest universities. In May, the state’s...
Herald and News
Up in smoke: Cops say they can’t resell seized marijuana
Cops in Oregon have been raiding alleged illegal marijuana grows throughout the southern part of the state seizing and destroy thousands of cannabis plants as well as processed pot. That has raised questions to why the police cannot just resell the seized weed considering marijuana is legal for recreational use...
Herald and News
Klamath Basin receives $26 million for drought relief
The parched communities of Klamath Basin are finally able to whet their whistles this week as millions of dollars are being distributed to quench the thirst of the drought-stricken county. The Interior Department issued a news release Tuesday, Aug. 23, announcing the allocation of federal funding to the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery and ecosystem restoration projects in the amount of $26 million.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls man dead after crash crashes in Klamath Lake
One man is dead after a single-car wreck into Klamath Lake on Friday morning. At approximately 8:11 a.m. Friday, Aug, 26, an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Justin Vanscoyk, 35, of Klamath Falls, cross the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged, according to Oregon State Police troopers.
Herald and News
Double dipping at Crater Lake: Boat tours have begun
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Most of the trails at Crater Lake National Park are relatively short, with many of the most popular only a half-mile to 3-1/2-miles round-trip. So, after making the drive to the park, why not add on a second hike, especially if it involves Cleetwood Cove.
