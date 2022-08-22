Read full article on original website
BioMarin Receives European Commission's Conditional Marketing Authorization For Gene Therapy Candidate
The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s BMRN lead asset ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A in adult patients. The regulatory decision is supported by significant body of data from the Roctavian clinical development program, the most...
Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes
In the trial, the mean baseline HbA1c was 8.4%, and the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg. After 32 weeks, people treated with CagriSema achieved an HbA1c reduction of 2.18%-points compared to a reduction of 1.79%-points for people treated with semaglutide and 0.93%-points with cagrilintide alone. Novo Nordisk Shares...
TG Therapeutics Touts Encouraging Data From Multiple Sclerosis Candidate
In the ULTIMATE I study, treatment with ublituximab resulted in an Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) of 0.08, compared to 0.19 for Sanofi SA's SNY Aubagio (teriflunomide). In the ULTIMATE II trial, the rate was 0.09 versus 0.18. In ULTIMATE I, No Evidence of Disease Activity (NEDA) was observed in 44.6%...
COVID risk 2 years later: dementia, psychosis, seizure, brain fog
Two years after recovering from COVID-19, people of all ages have greater risk of brain challenges like dementia, psychosis, epilepsy and brain fog. That’s according to a study involving more than 1 million people conducted by the University of Oxford. Published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, the study relied on health data from more than 1 million people — mostly from the United States, but also from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. The data came from an international network called TriNetX that removes identifying information.
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
Top in endocrinology: Healthy habits lower HbA1c; gastric bypass vs. sleeve gastrectomy
Taking insulin, regularly checking feet and other healthy diabetes management behaviors were associated with lower HbA1c, according to a presenter at the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists Annual Conference. Researchers found that participants who checked their feet, reduced fat and calories, and took insulin were more likely to...
Doctors With Cognitive Decline; Lifestyle and Parkinson's Mortality; DDT and Amyloid
A law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland proposed how state medical boards might better identify physicians with cognitive decline. (Journal of Medical Regulation) Regional amyloid binding on PET may help detect early Alzheimer's disease. (JAMA Neurology) Healthy diet and physical activity were associated with lower all-cause mortality...
4 Top Stocks From the Thriving Pollution Control Industry
Rising awareness regarding pollution-related health problems, as a result of rapid industrialization, will continue to boost the demand for air quality control systems and other emission-abatement products. This bodes well for the Zacks Pollution Control industry. To address climate change issues, governments across the globe are implementing stringent emission standards. This should foster growth of the industry, despite ongoing headwinds from supply chain constraints and raw material cost inflation.
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
Has This Growth Stock Turned Its Business Around?
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has undergone a name change (it was previously knows as Sundial Growers) and multiple acquisitions over the past year and a half. Unable to rely on its own organic growth, the cannabis producer has extended its reach into the alcohol industry, and it now also operates retail pot shops across Canada.
U.S. senator arrives in Taiwan, defying angry Beijing
TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on the third visit by a U.S. dignitary this month, defying pressure from Beijing to halt the trips.
Novel Drug Bests Tagrisso in Heavily Pretreated Lung Cancer
More patients with pretreated non-small cell lung cancer saw their disease disappear with abivertinib compared to Tagrisso. Long-term data consisting of more than three years of follow-up, showed that many patients with heavily pretreated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) saw their cancer shrink — or even disappear in some cases — when given the novel drug abivertinib.
Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, FCG
In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili (BILI), up about 7.6% and shares of Iqiyi (IQ), up about 6.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
Stock Market News for Aug 25, 2022
Wall Street closed slightly higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks. Investors weighed in their expectations from the Fed Jackson Hole conference, more specifically Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday, for future outlook. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green. How Did The Benchmarks...
RPM International (RPM) Announces MAP 2025 Operational Plan
RPM International Inc.’s RPM stock moved up 0.92% in after-hours trading on Aug 24, after it unveiled a MAP 2025 (Margin Achievement Plan) operational improvement initiative. After successfully completing the 2020 MAP to Growth Plan, RPM International expects to accelerate growth, maximize operational efficiencies and generate a superior value...
Strategic Buyouts Boost Verisk (VRSK), Low Liquidity Ails
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is currently benefiting from strong organic growth and acquisitions. However, low liquidity is a headwind. Verisk’s second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 29 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.53 beat the consensus mark by 7.8% and grew 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $746.3 million beat the consensus estimate by 0.1% but decreased 0.2% year over year on a reported basis and 5.3% on an organic constant-currency (cc) basis.
FDA OKs New Drug Application for Momelotinib to Treat Myelofibrosis
The FDA has set a date to decide whether or not to approve momelotinib for myelofibrosis, a rare type of blood cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the new drug application for the novel drug momelotinib to treat myelofibrosis, a rare type of blood cancer. The new...
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
Amazon Shuts Down Telehealth Service Amazon Care Amid Acquisitions for Other Health Services
Amazon has been trying to enter the health care and telehealth space for a while now, but could its momentum be slowing down? Despite acquiring primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion last month, and recently submitting a takeover bid for home health services provider Signify Health, Amazon is shutting down Amazon Care. It launched in 2019 as a pilot program for Seattle-based employees, but executives say it wasn't 'the right long-term solution' for users. Eugene Kim, Chief Tech Correspondent at Insider, joins Closing Bell to discuss what this means for Amazon's efforts to enter healthcare.
First Patient Receives Investigational Cancer Drug-Combination for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adding the investigational cancer drug lanraplenib to Xospata, if found to be effective, may broaden treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The first patient in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial received treatment with lanraplenib plus Xospata (gilteritinib), according to a press release from the targeted therapy’s...
