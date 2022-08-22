ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Home Prices Continue to Drop Along With Inventory

Home prices in the Bay Area continue dropping. But the bad thing is, so is the inventory. Prices are lower by about 8% since June, according to Re/Max. "There will be a sweet spot coming," said Tim Yee, president of Re/Max Gold Bay Area. He added that because of high...
REAL ESTATE
montereycountyweekly.com

Pacific Grove loses another big bank branch, part of a national consolidation trend.

A few years ago, national banks began consolidating branches across the country, closing smaller offices with less traffic, leaving some small towns without a bank. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and consolidation plans sped up. For Pacific Grove, that meant losing its Bank of America branch in 2021. Next, Chase Bank is exiting downtown. That will leave Union Bank as the only big bank downtown, although two smaller banks – California’s Mechanics Bank and Monterey County Bank – will remain on Lighthouse Avenue.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Local
California Business
Scotts Valley, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Scotts Valley, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

An affordable housing development in Marina moves forward.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the affordable housing USA Properties Fund Inc. is currently building in the city of Marina. The company is constructing 142 units at two different locations. One at Imjin and 4th Street and another one at 2nd Avenue and 5th Street. Usually, when I hear...
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing

With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subprime Mortgage Crisis#Target Corp#U S Economy#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Ketchum Inc#American#Transformco Properties#Kmart#Sears
teslarati.com

Tesla announces AI Day will be held in Palo Alto

Tesla announced that its second AI Day will be held in Palo Alto. Many speculated that it would be held in Austin due to all the hard work employees have put into making Gigafactory Texas. The 10 million square mile building is a sight to behold for those of us who have seen it in person. Even more so if you’ve been inside of it.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
KION News Channel 5/46

City of Monterey discusses adding more electric charging stations

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- At Monterey's City Council meeting last week, city leaders discussed adding Tesla EV chargers to the Fisherman's Wharf parking lot, located at Washington Street and Del Monte Avenue.  According to the city staff report, Tesla is requesting 17 parking stalls-- Fourteen of those spots would be fitted for Tesla vehicles.  Trudy Liu The post City of Monterey discusses adding more electric charging stations appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
idesignarch.com

Modern Home in Los Altos Hills With Sweeping Valley View

The Olive Tree Residence in Los Altos Hills, California sits high on a hill in the Costal Range with sweeping view of the Santa Clara Valley. Architect Mark English created this modern home design with an open plan that takes full advantage of the spectacular view. The clean modern design and simple palette is balanced by a brightly coloured kitchen.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

With Benchlands 'clearing' again delayed, city council approves cleanup budget

On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz City Council allocated $1 million toward the cleanup of the San Lorenzo Benchlands encampment. The clearing of the encampment has again been moved back — with city officials estimating that the first residents of the park will be moved in mid-to-late-September, pending the setup of a Salvation Army-run shelter inside the National Guard Armory building in DeLaveaga Park.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

