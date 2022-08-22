Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Coroner Identifies Person Found Dead Outside Quincy Processing Plant
The identity of the person found dead outside of a potato processing plant in Quincy this week is now known. The Grant County Coroner identified the body as 20-year-old Nathaniel Stout of Quincy. Stout was an employee at Lamb Weston plant who reportedly went to his car while on a...
kpq.com
Woman With Serious Injury From Grant County Rodeo Quickly Recovering
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing at the Grant County Fair rodeo last weekend is making a quick recovery. Madison Alderman-Haas fell off her horse and struck her head on an arena post. She's been recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, and has improved...
kpq.com
Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash
A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
ifiberone.com
Wrong way driver on I-90 near Moses Lake collides head-on with SUV, killing 19-year-old woman
MOSES LAKE — A 19-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck heading the wrong direction on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake. Jorge F. Sanchez, a 47-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram, pulling a utility trailer, eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday evening. State troopers say he collided head-on with a 2020 Honda CR-V.
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee police investigating shooting that injured man
EAST WENATCHEE - As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, East Wenatchee police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt earlier in the day. According to a press release, East Wenatchee police say they were summoned to a residence in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue for a report of a man who had a serious bleeding wound to his arm. The call came in just after 6:30 p.m.
kpq.com
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover crash in Yakima caused by lack of attention
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is reminding drivers to stay focused on the road after a rollover was caused by inattention. A car rolled on 1st Street around the Golden Moon and the Red Lion Inn on August 23. No one was injured and no other cars were involved, according to YPD. Police say they do not suspect impairment, just a lack of attention.
kpq.com
“Net Nanny Operation” Leads to Seven Arrests in Grant County
Grant County Sheriff’s Office was part of a multi-agency sting operation that led to the arrest of seven people suspected of talking with a minor inappropriately. Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF) headed the sting operation dubbed “Operation Net Nanny.”. This is the...
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
ncwlife.com
Few details on East Wenatchee mystery shooting
EAST WENATCHEE — Police say a shooting left one man with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, but the victim refused to provide any information about the incident. East Wenatchee police say they were called to home in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. There they found a 28-year-old man with a seriously bleeding wound to his arm, which was initially believed to be an injury from a knife.
KTVB
On arrest of armed man at Gorge concert, police say they got it wrong
Sheriff's deputies in Grant County, Washington, arrested a man who had two pistols and acted suspiciously. They later determined he wasn't planning mass shooting.
ifiberone.com
One person airlifted after box truck collides with hay truck near Connell; Ellensburg woman also injured
MESA - A crash between a box truck and hay truck near Connell on Wednesday left a person with a nearly-severed arm, according to Franklin County Sheriff's officials. THe Washington State Patrol says 29-year-old Edgar Jimenez-Ruelas of Pasco was driving southward on SR 17 in a box truck about 10 miles north of Mesa when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle known as a "hay squeezer" head-on.
kpq.com
Fire Crews Monitoring Plain for Additional Wildfires
Fire crews are monitoring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for additional fires caused by this week’s thunderstorm activity. On top of the roughly 2000-acre White River and Irving Peak fires, there were two fires that spawned from Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms. There are currently six rappelers on the quarter-acre Cady...
kpq.com
Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County
A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
ifiberone.com
kpq.com
All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee
Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22. Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee. Their Search and...
ifiberone.com
Former Grant County Sheriff's Office chief deputy joins Moses Lake Police Department
MOSES LAKE — Former Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Darrik Gregg is now the newest officer with the Moses Lake Police Department. Gregg was sworn in during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “Darrik brings with him a great amount of experience, training and skills that will...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
ifiberone.com
Groundbreaking for new radiation treatment center in Moses Lake set for Wednesday
MOSES LAKE — After five years of planning and fundraising, crews are set to break ground on a new radiation oncology treatment center in Moses Lake. A ceremony is planned at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the construction site, located across from the Confluence Health Moses Lake Campus at the corner of East Hill Avenue and South Grand Drive.
