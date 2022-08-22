ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Local resident wins national recipe competition

Santa Clarita resident Merry Graham took home the title of winner for 505 Southwestern’s national recipe competition. Graham has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1997 and is an avid participant in cooking competitions. She even goes as far as saying her job is entering cooking competitions along with her work as a recipe developer for companies. Despite the formality of her job, she has no formal training in cooking.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Health
Castaic, CA
Health
Castaic, CA
Education
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Education
myburbank.com

Water: Liquid gold in Burbank

The city of Burbank does not have any rights to water. The water we use is purchased from Metropolitan Water District (MWD). MWD supplies Burbank with its water using two sources: the State Water Project (SWP) and the Colorado River. We are currently in year three of a severe drought....
BURBANK, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
DOWNEY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar

PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
VENTURA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beck
Santa Clarita Radio

Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

California to distribute over $50 million in grants to support Education-to-Career pathway

The state of California announces its $54 million distribution in grants for the state's educational-to-professional process in three different regions. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom's office confirmed that the state would be focusing on the next generation of tax-paying workforce with this funding. Governor Newsom said that somewhere around $18 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csun#Aquatic#Water Skiing#Castaic Lake#Castaic Welcomes#The Csun Aquatic Center
signalscv.com

Saugus district introduces its growing team of school social workers

As the Saugus Union School District welcomes back students for the school year, district administration introduced its growing team of social workers who will provide mental health support for students. Tonya Nowakowski, a student services staff leader for the district, gave a presentation Tuesday informing governing board members and the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
signalscv.com

Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire

Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

Top Parks In Santa Clarita For Dog Owners

UNITED STATES—As a dog owner in Santa Clarita, you have the benefit of living in a city that is a Better Cities for Pets certified city. This means greater reassurance for you as a pet owner, as you can enjoy a city that offers a host of activities and facilities for your pet to enjoy as well as a range of top vets in Santa Clarita. Among the things that many dog owners in Santa Clarita look for are suitable parks and great spaces where their pets can get some exercise, enjoy fresh air, and have some fun.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy