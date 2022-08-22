Read full article on original website
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Renewed For Season 2
HBO has renewed the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for a second season. The renewal order comes after just one episode of the first season, which aired on August 21 and was a big success. The series premiere set a viewership record for HBO with 10 million...
Netflix Pitched A Lord Of The Rings Show And Multiple Spinoffs - Report
According to a new report, Netflix and HBO were among the bidders for The Lord of the Rings' TV show rights before Amazon ultimately sealed the deal. This is coming to light just before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.
Breaking Bad Creator's Next Show Is Sci-Fi, Won't Focus On Anti-Hero
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has teased more information about his next TV show. As previously rumored, Gilligan's next show will not be set in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, and will instead be a sci-fi show set in a new world. He confirmed this,...
The '90s Sandman Adaptation Script Was Sabotaged By Neil Gaiman
As The Sandman fans everywhere are waiting to see if Netflix will give the iconic comic another season of its adapted series, co-creator Neil Gaiman shared some stories with Rolling Stone about his commitment to make sure his creative vision was honored for the TV version. Famously, Gaiman had resisted several movie offers over the last three decades to do right by The Sandman--and it turns out, he once went so far as to sabotage an idea he couldn't get onboard with.
Damage Control #1 - Into the Mailstrom; Zapped and the Mother of Invention
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed
It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preorder Guide
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a brand new LOTR adventure that sees players exploring the world of Middle-earth through the eyes of the nefarious Gollum. The game was supposed to release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 1, but it has been delayed "by a few months." It's unclear exactly when you'll get to roam around Middle-earth as Gollum, but it shouldn't be too much longer. It's also releasing on Switch at a later date. The adventure game is built around stealth and agility instead of combat. If you already know you want to head back to Middle-earth, Lord of the Rings: Gollum preorders are available now at Amazon.
Jason Momoa Teases His Fast X Character: "He's Definitely Got Some Daddy Issues"
Actor Jason Momoa has teased his Fast X character, a villain that the Aquaman star said is "evil and quirky and androgynous." Speaking to ET, Momoa shared what he could about the upcoming action movie. "I've never played a character that, what's the word--he's evil and quirky and androgynous," he...
The Last Of Us Part 1's Launch Trailer Prepares Us For Heartbreak Once Again
The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 is here, giving us a dramatic look at the game ahead of its arrival next week. A mild spoiler warning going in as the launch trailer does feature some late-game scenes. You won't find anything unfamiliar in the trailer if you played the original, as it does all look to be the same game released almost a decade ago, only rebuilt for the PS5. The trailer does treat us to a small glimpse of The Last of Us: Left Behind though, originally a piece of DLC that comes packaged in with the remake. It also came packaged with The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.
Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2 - Old Friends
Now that the Ten Rings have become public knowledge, every villain in the Marvel Universe is coming for Shang-Chi! Not great timing then for old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to save their old spy friend, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? The epic new era of Shang-Chi continues!
Marauders #5 - Hell Can Wait!
HELL CAN WAIT! Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn’t agree more! It’s a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!
Minor Threats #1 - A Quick End To A Long Beginning
It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses... but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state—desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from crossing that final line in which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves. The debut series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum!
TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #2
The Rat King has been plotting behind the scenes of NYC and Mutant Town with his newly recruited trio of terror-LeatherKrang, Madame Null, and Baxter Stockman. As a result, his witch sister, Kitsune, and the Shredder have undertaken a desperate metaphysical journey seeking past weaknesses in order to counter the trickster god’s latest deadly gambit. Now, with Krang out of the way, Shredder and Kitsune turn their attention to Madame Null and Baxter Stockman. But will the answers they seek be even more dangerous than the arcane quest to find them? As it was in the shocking first issue, enemies become allies and exciting new characters are debuted in this prequel to the massive TMNT event of 2022, the Armageddon Game!
