Tempe, AZ

asu.edu

ASU hits huge milestone in easing path for transfer students

Behind the scenes, ASU staff works to smooth the way for transfer students. 1M courses evaluated for transfer over the last 10 years. Most bachelor’s degree programs at Arizona State University require at least 120 credits. Every one of those credits is hard won with serious work and sacrifice....
asu.edu

Popular ASU lecturer is the king of second chances

W. P. Carey School's Matt McCarthy draws inspiration from his own life to help keep students in school. On the surface, Matt McCarthy might be dismissed as merely an “oddball professor.”. He’s got tats and ’tude. He failed college twice. In his official university profile, he’s sporting shades and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU's MIX Center in downtown Mesa opens doors to film students

The building, which is part of ASU at Mesa City Center, houses state-of-the-art media production facilities. The new Media and Immersive eXperience Center in downtown Mesa — which opened its doors to students this month as the fall semester began — will put Arizona State University in the top tier of academic filmmaking and media production facilities.
MESA, AZ
asu.edu

ASU recognizes Mullett family with naming of new multipurpose arena

Recognition celebrates family’s philanthropy, ongoing commitment. Arizona State University on Tuesday announced the new on-campus multipurpose arena will be named Mullett Arena in recognition of Donald “Donze” and Barbara Mullett’s commitment to ASU and Sun Devil Athletics. Mullett Arena will house Sun Devil hockey, gymnastics and...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Prison reform advocate talks about the justice system

Caroline Isaacs to speak at ASU as part of the Seeking Justice in Arizona lecture series. Caroline Isaacs, executive director of Just Communities Arizona, has advocated for decades to reimagine and improve the criminal justice system. On Sept. 19, she will deliver a lecture titled "Creating Safety Outside of the...
TEMPE, AZ

