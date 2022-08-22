ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield has rough practice after being named Panthers starting QB

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
On Monday, the Carolina Panthers finally put an end to this summer’s quarterback competition—officially announcing Baker Mayfield as their starter under center. But what would immediately follow was a bad case of unfortunate timing.

According to multiple accounts from today’s practice, the Panthers didn’t really have themselves an ideal outing this afternoon. And it definitely wasn’t ideal for Mayfield, who was apparently quite off just hours after getting the good news.

Then, in an often telltale sign of a disappointing performance, head coach Matt Rhule extended the session by about 45 minutes.

But that’s just how practices go in the NFL. After all, it’s practice.

Mayfield stated as much following the day’s work, telling reporters that there’s always good and there’s always bad when you’re out there.

“Yeah, a lot of different situational stuff he [head coach Matt Rhule] threw at us,” he said. “And also we were trying to get some extra conditioning in, just doing longer sets of plays. Ya know, there’s good and bad, like every day in practice. We’re gonna go back and watch the film and try to improve. There’s always room for improvement.”

Mayfield and his offense will try to implement that improvement later this week, when they face the Buffalo Bills for their final contest of the preseason. Carolina’s new starter is expected to play for at least a full quarter on Friday.

