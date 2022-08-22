Read full article on original website
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
saportareport.com
Reporter’s Notebook: Celebrating Little 5 Points, Morehouse College’s restored football and track fields, tour of Newnan’s historic buildings
Aug. 28 marks the 59th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legendary “I Have a Dream” speech. On that late August day in 1963, MLK gave his 17-minute speech during the March on Washington that changed history. Remarkably, the last six minutes of his speech — including the iconic “I Have a Dream” portion — were improvised.
gsu.edu
Georgia State Welcomes Second-Largest Incoming Class in History
ATLANTA — Georgia State University this week welcomed the second-largest incoming class in its history, with 5,133 first-year students starting classes on its Atlanta Campus. The university received a record number of applications for enrollment this fall, with 28,158 looking to join the Panther family. It was a 4.13...
fox40jackson.com
University students in big cities with surging crime afraid to leave campus: ‘I wouldn’t go there’
As violent crime surges in urban areas across the country, many college campuses in these cities are left in the crosshairs and some students say they now avoid going off campus when possible. Across cities such as Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C., violent crime...
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
High school sets new policy after principal says kids spit on rival’s band members
DECATUR, Ga. — Sportsmanship is a word many describe as being supportive, positive and respecting the other team. While players on the field may have been in the zone, some fans in the stands were tackling each other at one high school’s football game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Massive tree falls on school bus in Atlanta with children on board, officials say
ATLANTA — A large tree fell on a school bus this morning in southwest Atlanta, but fortunately there were no serious injuries, police said. It happened along Beecher Circle southwest just after 7 a.m. near West End. Atlanta Public Schools said six special education students were on the bus...
Threat prompting extra security at Midtown High
ATLANTA — Midtown High School will have extra security on campus Thursday after a threatening post on social media. The school posted an update around 1 a.m., explaining that this specific post was making the rounds online. School officials said they reported the threat to the Atlanta Public Schools...
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
Neighbors give mixed reaction to Biden Administration student loan cancellation
ATLANTA — Millions of Americans with student loan debt are crunching the numbers Wednesday tonight, wondering how the new federal relief plan will benefit them. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. For nearly six decades, the federal government has provided federal loans to millions of...
Location of high school football game changed, Clayton County Schools says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The location of the Tri-Cities High School vs. Morrow High School football game has been changed, Clayton County Public Schools’ said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The game which is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will...
Atlanta Daily World
HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson Receive Proclamation From The Cith Of Atlanta
On Aug. 23, Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the...
atlantafi.com
6 Of The Best Desserts In Atlanta
If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there are a select few places you can go in Atlanta to satisfy your needs. In this article, we’ll cover where you can get some of the absolute best dessert dishes in Atlanta. Who’s Got The Best Dessert In...
myasbn.com
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
tornadopix.com
Atlanta apartment building sets new record amid signs of slowdown
Headwinds for commercial real estate are growing, from recent interest rate hikes to slowing rental growth and worries about an economic recession. Just don’t tell that to apartment builders in Atlanta. Construction cranes still dot the skyline of Metro Atlanta as apartment buildings continue to rip. Developers are currently...
sgbonline.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens 12th Store In Atlanta
Academy Sports + Outdoors opened its newest store in Atlanta, GA, its 12th location in the metro area and 20th in the state. Georgia. The 50,200 square-foot store is located at 130 Perimeter Center West in the Perimeter Square Shopping Center. Academy has set a goal of opening 80-to-100 new...
CBS 46
South Fulton calls on state to regulate investors buying single-family homes
South Fulton, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, the City of South Fulton unanimously passed legislation asking the state to develop regulations limiting the number of investor-owned homes. “There is an overabundance of investors coming to South Fulton and we want to protect our community,” said Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs. “We...
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
cooperatornews.com
Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident
The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food
DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
