Atlanta, GA

Reporter’s Notebook: Celebrating Little 5 Points, Morehouse College’s restored football and track fields, tour of Newnan’s historic buildings

Aug. 28 marks the 59th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legendary “I Have a Dream” speech. On that late August day in 1963, MLK gave his 17-minute speech during the March on Washington that changed history. Remarkably, the last six minutes of his speech — including the iconic “I Have a Dream” portion — were improvised.
gsu.edu

Georgia State Welcomes Second-Largest Incoming Class in History

ATLANTA — Georgia State University this week welcomed the second-largest incoming class in its history, with 5,133 first-year students starting classes on its Atlanta Campus. The university received a record number of applications for enrollment this fall, with 28,158 looking to join the Panther family. It was a 4.13...
Threat prompting extra security at Midtown High

ATLANTA — Midtown High School will have extra security on campus Thursday after a threatening post on social media. The school posted an update around 1 a.m., explaining that this specific post was making the rounds online. School officials said they reported the threat to the Atlanta Public Schools...
6 Of The Best Desserts In Atlanta

If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there are a select few places you can go in Atlanta to satisfy your needs. In this article, we’ll cover where you can get some of the absolute best dessert dishes in Atlanta. Who’s Got The Best Dessert In...
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
Atlanta apartment building sets new record amid signs of slowdown

Headwinds for commercial real estate are growing, from recent interest rate hikes to slowing rental growth and worries about an economic recession. Just don’t tell that to apartment builders in Atlanta. Construction cranes still dot the skyline of Metro Atlanta as apartment buildings continue to rip. Developers are currently...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens 12th Store In Atlanta

Academy Sports + Outdoors opened its newest store in Atlanta, GA, its 12th location in the metro area and 20th in the state. Georgia. The 50,200 square-foot store is located at 130 Perimeter Center West in the Perimeter Square Shopping Center. Academy has set a goal of opening 80-to-100 new...
Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident

The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
