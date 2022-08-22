Read full article on original website
Not so Golden: Russellville falls to Deshler 14-7
For the 96th meeting of two teams, the rivalry is still running strong between the Russellville Golden Tigers and the Deshler Tigers. The first quarter was packed with excitement but no score. During the first half the Golden Tigers had a lot of success running the ball but couldn’t find the end zone.
Russellville 'Main Street Alabama' committee seeking Board of Directors nominees
The City of Russellville will serve as the pilot city for a new program designed to assist Alabama cities working toward designation as Main Street Alabama communities. Main Street Alabama is a nonprofit organization that follows a 40-year model for community revitalization, particularly in downtown areas. The program uses a four-point approach of organization, promotion, design and economic vitality. These four points work together to help communities build sustainable and complete community revitalization efforts.
