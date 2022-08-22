Read full article on original website
Managed Healthcare Executive
The 340B Program is at a Crossroads
MHE Publication, MHE August 2022, Volume 32, Issue 8. Drug manufacturers are rejecting the program’s blanket discounts involving contract pharmacies. A flurry of litigation has ensued. In summer 2020, hospitals were reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Personal protective equipment was in short supply. Revenues cratered with the cancellation of...
Managed Healthcare Executive
The Latest on CAR-T Therapy
MHE Publication, MHE August 2022, Volume 32, Issue 8. More of these treatments have been approved, but supply chain issues and cost remain obstacles. CAR-T therapies are a new and promising treatment for cancer. The global market for CAR-T therapies is projected to increase from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $11.8 billion by 2025, according to MarketsandMarkets.
