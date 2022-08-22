Read full article on original website
Related
17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
Bakersfield musician and wife, stranded on desert dirt road, found dead in bizarre tragedy
A beloved veteran musician of the Bakersfield Sound era has died. The bodies of Larry Petree and his wife Betty were discovered on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday afternoon.
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Heatwave #3 is expected to come to an end
We heated things up around Kern County today with temperatures in downtown Bakersfield reaching a high of 105 degrees this Wednesday. Tomorrow expect slightly cooler temps in the lower 100s across the valley floor, and parts of the Kern River Valley. We are tracking a nice cool down arriving this weekend thanks to a trough of low pressure […]
Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic
The downtown districts of many California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
kernvalleysun.com
This is the Reason Why
When the monsoon storms hit the Kern River Valley, they bring much needed rain and not so much needed lightning strikes. Over the past couple of years all throughout the Sequoia National Forest, we have witnessed some very devastating wildfires. You can look in any direction and see the remains of some of the fires that have swept through the valley. Through the years there have been many and sometimes the damage is so intense that entire areas are totally void of everything. Even empty beer bottles tossed alongside the road seem to melt in the intense heat.
City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
Popculture
Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road
Friends and family are mourning the loss of beloved local Californian musician Larry Petree and his wife of more than 60 years, Betty. The couple was found dead on Sunday, Aug. 21 on a desert road in California after their car seemingly broke down in the Mojave desert. Petree, 88, played pedal steel guitar and performed with local bands including The Soda Crackers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delanonow.com
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden
Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden. Jesus Hernandez has worked in fields and gardens for most of his life. At 70 years old, some people might think he would be tired of it: the work, the Central Valley heat, and being on his feet. But he isn’t....
Bakersfield Now
Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 25, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender who frequents the downtown Bakersfield area off the streets. Marshals are looking for Henry Holland, 65. He has a criminal history that includes rape with force and battery on a peace officer. Holland is transient...
Bakersfield Californian
North High to welcome the 2022 class to its Athletics Hall of Fame
North High School will be welcoming the 2022 class to its Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 8 at Luigi’s Warehouse, 725 E. 19th Street. This year's inductees: Kathy Allen, Mark Choate, Joe Eribarne, Jerry Frith, Casey Goodman, Jack Sands, Bob Sherrill, Steve Silvius, John Skiles, Mike Sweet and the Stars 1970 football team.
Bakersfield Now
Body found near dumpster behind southeast Bakersfield restaurant
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police officers are investigating how a body ended up in a dumpster enclosure behind a restaurant in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the scene neat East Brundage Lane and Oswell Street around 10 a.m.. When first responders arrived they found...
Bakersfield Now
2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
Comments / 0