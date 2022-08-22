Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Real Estate & Other Stuff – Layoffs and Opendoor – August 26, 2022
Real Estate & Other Stuff – Layoffs and Opendoor – August 26, 2022. On this episode of The “REAL ESTATE & Other Stuff” show, Phil and Taylor kick off the show by talking about the always sad topic, layoffs. Phil and Taylor open with going over some housing numbers and give a one minute preview of what is in store for the show. Phil brings up layoffs, in particular the fourth round of layoffs that are hitting Kellar Williams before they head to a mega camp. Later on in the show, Taylor asks Phil about how he feels about Opendoor right, now and how Phil thinks Opendoor is hurting everyones equity.
Santa Clarita Radio
California State Assembly Unanimously Passes Street Vending Bill
On Wednesday, the California State Assembly Unanimously voted to pass a Senate Bill that would prevent unpermitted street vending, and protect public health. If Senate bill 972 becomes law, it would help reduce unpermitted vending, protect public health, and create a more equitable economy for women, low-income individuals and people of color who form a major part of the industry and contribute to the State’s economy as micro-businesses including in Santa Clarita, according to officials with Senator Lena A. Gonzalez (D-Long Beach).
Santa Clarita Radio
Met Gala SCV To Host Fundraiser For Cancer Patients
Met Gala SCV is set to host a fundraiser later this year in hopes of raising funds for breast cancer patients. The “MET GALA SCV” event is the first annual event and it is scheduled for Oct. 8 at the Porsche in Valencia and it is the only gala on the west coast, according to event organizers.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Chamber Sends Letter To County Health Requesting Alignment With State Definition Of ‘Outbreak’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce (SCV Chamber) sent a letter to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Tuesday requesting that the County align its definition of “outbreak” to match the state definition. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Dr....
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – Anti Aging — August 24, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For September 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – September 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
signalscv.com
Saugus district introduces its growing team of school social workers
As the Saugus Union School District welcomes back students for the school year, district administration introduced its growing team of social workers who will provide mental health support for students. Tonya Nowakowski, a student services staff leader for the district, gave a presentation Tuesday informing governing board members and the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Wilk Recognizes Four Local Black-Owned Businesses In Celebration Of Black Business Month
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has selected four Black-owned businesses to recognize during Black-owned business month. The month of August celebrates Black Business Month in California and the estimated 134,567 Black or African American-owned businesses in the state, according to Wilk. Recognizing Black-owned businesses that have made tremendous contributions with...
Veterans Cemetery Bill Clears CA Legislature, Reaching Governor’s Desk After Tense Debate
A veterans cemetery in Orange County is one step closer today after state legislators approved legislation that would provide a final resting place for area veterans who for many years have had to drive hours outside county lines to be buried in a veterans cemetery. The issue that’s reverberated through...
LA Mayor Garcetti Signs Executive Directive on City's Procurement Process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that seeks to make the city's contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
Santa Clarita Radio
Top Pest Control Service In All Of The Santa Clarita Valley
When pests big or small seem to be taking hostage of your peace of mind, Unipest Pest Control is the best! Unipest started as a father and son’s small business, servicing their neighborhood in the fight against the bugs. Now almost 3 decades later, Unipest is the top pest...
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom awards $54 million in grants dedicated to education to three regions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state awarded $54 million in grants dedicated to furthering education on August 24th. The areas receiving these grants are Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, and the border region. As part of the K-16 Education Collaboratives Grant Program,...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
Santa Clarita Radio
Valladares’ Bill To Support Residents Facing High Fire Insurance Costs Passes Assembly Floor
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her bill to advance the fire insurance interests of residents in wildfire-prone areas passed the Assembly Wednesday. The measure, AB 2450, would require the California Department of Insurance to evaluate a meaningful way to lower fire insurance costs for home and property...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council approves new eviction protections
Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
