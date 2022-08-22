Real Estate & Other Stuff – Layoffs and Opendoor – August 26, 2022. On this episode of The “REAL ESTATE & Other Stuff” show, Phil and Taylor kick off the show by talking about the always sad topic, layoffs. Phil and Taylor open with going over some housing numbers and give a one minute preview of what is in store for the show. Phil brings up layoffs, in particular the fourth round of layoffs that are hitting Kellar Williams before they head to a mega camp. Later on in the show, Taylor asks Phil about how he feels about Opendoor right, now and how Phil thinks Opendoor is hurting everyones equity.

