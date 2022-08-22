Read full article on original website
Related
marshall.edu
Marshall, Mountwest officially open Aviation Maintenance Technology program
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, representatives of Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College, and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the new Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program’s facility at Huntington Tri-State Airport today. “This program was made possible by the collaborative relationship between Mountwest and Marshall,” said...
marshall.edu
Marshall University launches pedestrian safety campaign
Marshall University has launched a new pedestrian safety campaign on its Huntington campus to create continued awareness for students and staff who cross busy streets daily. The campaign is called Heads Up Herd, reminding pedestrians to keep their heads up and their eyes off of their cell phones. Pedestrians are also reminded to cross streets at crosswalks; always look left, right and left again before crossing; and to make sure they are seen by oncoming drivers.
Comments / 0