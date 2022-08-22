Marshall University has launched a new pedestrian safety campaign on its Huntington campus to create continued awareness for students and staff who cross busy streets daily. The campaign is called Heads Up Herd, reminding pedestrians to keep their heads up and their eyes off of their cell phones. Pedestrians are also reminded to cross streets at crosswalks; always look left, right and left again before crossing; and to make sure they are seen by oncoming drivers.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO