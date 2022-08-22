ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Duke Announces 2022-23 Competition Schedule

DURHAM – Duke head coach Dan Colella and the Blue Devils' swimming and diving program are thrilled to announce the 2022-23 schedule. Colella announced Thursday the upcoming 2022-23 slate, which is highlighted by three home meets. Duke's schedule features dual meets against five men's and women's squads that earned top-25 finishes at the 2022 NCAA Championships.
goduke.com

No. 12 Duke Opens Regular Season Against San Diego

DURHAM – Duke men's soccer, preseason #12 in the country, kicks off its 2022 regular season on Friday night. The Blue Devils host San Diego at Koskinen Stadium, with first touch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. The matchup against the Toreros is the first of the Blue Devils' 15-game regular season slate, with 10 of those contests set to be played at home.
goduke.com

Duke Opens 2022 Campaign at Battle on the Banks

DURHAM – The Duke field hockey team officially opens the 2022 campaign with a pair of contests in the Battle on the Banks hosted by Rutgers. The No. 18 Blue Devils take on the No. 8 Scarlet Knights Aug. 26 at 1 p.m., and No. 16 Saint Joseph's Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
goduke.com

No. 5 Blue Devils Travel to Face No. 22 Lady Vols Thursday

Live Stats l Watch on SEC Network l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes. #22 Tennessee (0-1-1) at #5 Duke (2-0) SEC Network Talent: Mike Watts (PXP), Marion Crowder (Color) NEED TO KNOW…. • No. 5 Duke hits the road for the second time in three...
goduke.com

Duke Welcomes Altamar as Director of Operations

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program announced the addition of Danny Altamar to the Blue Devil staff. Altamar will serve as the director of volleyball operations for the 2022 campaign. "I cannot express how excited I am to be part of the Blue Devil family," Altamar said. "I'm incredibly...
goduke.com

Peter Stroud Named to 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

DURHAM – Duke midfielder Peter Stroud has been named to the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, as the United States Coaches announced the 38-player list on Thursday. The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation's highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by the voting of Division I coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches.
goduke.com

Heyward Lands on Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

DURHAM – Redshirt senior linebacker Shaka Heyward will represent Duke football on the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List announced Thursday by the organization. The Reese's Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. This is the third preseason watch list honor for Heyward as he was also named to the Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch Lists.
