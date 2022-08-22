Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Central Catholic and Cleveland Benedictine. This story will be updated after each quarter. PREGAME Host Central Catholic will face the Cleveland Benedictine for the fourth time since 2015, with both teams coming in at 0-1 after close losses in Week 1. Central lost 23-20 at defending D-I state champion Lakewood St. Edward, while Benedictine fell 38-32 in two overtimes against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit.

